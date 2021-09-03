The public is invited to the Minnesota State Capitol grounds September 11th to remember the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and honor those who lost their lives. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, the 9/11 and Global War on Terrorism Remembrance Task Force, and the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum spent nearly a year planning for this event.
“I think it’s important that all veterans and their families come out and spend time with us during the remembrance and honoring ceremony Saturday, September 11th”, said Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke.
Events kick-off at 7:30 a.m. with a reading of the reading of the names of Minnesota 9/11 families and the 109 Minnesotans that were subsequently killed as a result of hostile action during the Global War on Terrorism.
The official commemorative ceremony begins at 9 a.m. It will include remarks by Gov. Tim Walz, retired Army Gen. Joseph Votel, Gold Star mother Jill Stephenson and Mariah Jacobsen, daughter of Flight 93 hero Tom Burnett. The program will also include an aircraft flyover, musical performances, and military honors.
Other elements of the day will include a documentary screening of Resolute: MN Stories of 9/11 & the War, military-connected educational booths on display, live music, a Global War on Terrorism museum display, connection opportunities, children’s activities, food trucks and more. Events run until 2 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public. Check the MDVA events page for the detailed event schedule. To learn more visit minnesotaveteran.org/911.
*Event will follow current COVID-19 prevention guidelines set by the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC.