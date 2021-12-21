Staff from the Mayo Clinic Health System provided Transitional Housing of Steele County, a local nonprofit organization, with holiday gifts for families. The Mayo Clinic Health System sponsored “Twelve Families for the Holidays” an opportunity for staff from each clinic department to purchase gifts for families currently enrolled in the Transitional Housing program. Clinic staff and Transitional Housing volunteers gathered at the clinic on December 13 to load the gifts. The gifts were delivered by Transitional Housing staff and volunteers that evening. Jon Thiel (dressed in holiday costume), a volunteer for Transitional Housing, drove the U-Haul truck loaded with gifts and assisted the Transitional Housing case manager in unloading the gifts for the families.
Stephanie Olson, Community Relations, at the Mayo Clinic Health System, Owatonna, says, “We are so pleased to be able to share the joy of the holidays with families and children in need. Many of these children never had the opportunity to make a Christmas wish list before. These children will grow up with a positive memory of the holidays. Every child should have this.”
Julie Anderson, Executive Director of Transitional Housing of Steele County, attributes the success of the drive to the compassion and generosity of the staff and administration of the Mayo Clinic Health System, stating, “I cannot emphasize enough what a difference this will make for our families, many of whom are working, but struggling to make ends meet. We are proud to partner with the clinic and are deeply grateful to the clinic staff for reaching out to these families in their time of need.”
Transitional Housing is an interfaith group responding to people with housing needs. It works with groups to help create, locate, and enter affordable housing. The individuals in the program find their own affordable apartment, sign their own lease, and pay a portion of their own rent according to their income. Transitional Housing helps to subsidize this rent. Case management is provided on a weekly basis to help people find jobs and remain employed. Transitional Housing clients are in the program for up to two years and must make adequate progress toward self sufficiency.
For more information on Transitional Housing of Steele County, please call Julie Anderson at 507-446-9315. For more information on the Mayo Clinic Health System, please contact Stephanie Olson at 507-444-5007.