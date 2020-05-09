One thing I have always enjoyed is learning what our grads from OHS are doing with their lives. It brought to mind a set of triplets that rode my kindergarten bus in 2001. Each morning I would stop by the house of their parents, Bob and Tami Krogman on Pebble Beach Drive and picked up the triplets, Brandon, Alex and Taylor. I recently talked with Tami and got an update on what the boys are doing now. As you can see by the photo, they have grown into fine young adults. I’ll share their story with you toward the end of this column.
The first day I picked them up they were shy and very quiet. All three climbed the steps of my bus and sat in the front seat together. We got to know each other and conversation began taking place. I just fell in love with these the three of them and looked forward to picking them up each day.
The boys were born in Watertown, South Dakota according to Tami. “Neighbors and friends all pitched in to help us when we brought them home. They were born one minute apart. We called them the ‘bat boys’ since their first names began with B-A-T. Brandon weighed in at five pounds three ounces, Alex at four pounds, eleven ounces and Taylor at five pounds three ounces..”
According to Tami, the triplets were not the result of any fertility drugs and the chance of identical triplets being born naturally is about one in 100,000! The Krogmans also have a daughter, Ashton who was three years old when the boys were born. “She was a real mother hen to the boys,” Tami told me. Twenty-one weeks into her pregnancy, Tami went into pre-term labor so she had to observe strict bed rest until the boys were born.
There were just a couple of multiple births in the Krogman family. Bob’s grandmother was a twin and Tami has second cousins who are twins. “To say we were surprised when the doctor said the ultrasound showed not one, not two but three heads was an understatement!” Tami told me.
Brandon, Alex and Taylor had different personalities so they were separated in school when they entered the first grade. “We wanted them to have a chance to develop on their own.”
The triplets today
The boys are 24 years old and have separated in their college days. Brandon attends the University of Des Moines and is obtaining a doctorate in physical therapy. Alex working as a finance accountant at CBRE in Bloomington. Taylor is working with UPWARD BOUND in Spooner, Wisconsin working with first generation college students. The boys’ sister, Ashton, is studying at Mayo in Rochester obtaining her Masters in Research Operations Management.
Mary and I were invited to the boy’s high school graduation party. The last time I had seen them was when I transported them to school! Having them on my kindergarten bus was a privilege that no other driver had. It was truly something I will never forget.
New leader for United Way
Annette Duncan of Owatonna has been named the new president of the Steele County United Way beginning June 1. She will replace Kim Schaufenbuel who will join Federated Insurance as an instructional designer in its learning center.
Duncan has served on the United Way Board of Directors from 2007 to 2015 She was board chair from 2012 to 2014. Most recently she has served as executive director of the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity in Owatonna.
LTO scholarship goes to Blooming Prairie senior
Little Theatre of Owatonna has awarded the 2020 Veta Alexander Scholarship to Riauna Bishop of Blooming Prairie. Riauna is the daughter of Benji and Nicki Bishop. Riauna has been involved in each of Blooming Prairie’s theatrical productions in the last four years. She plans on attending Mankato State University to major in nursing.
The Veta Alexander scholarship is celebrating its 51st year and has exceeded $60,000 in support of Steele County graduates pursuing post-secondary education. Funds for the scholarship are provided by LTO patrons as 8% of each show’s profit is regularly directed to the scholarship.
New leader for the Elks
Adam Barner has been elected as the new Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 1395 in Owatonna. Meanwhile, Chris Ohnstad has been elected to the trustees and took over the kitchen duties, coordinating and preparing the Wednesday night take-out dinners for Elks members. The dinners are delicious and so well prepared. The kitchen is where Chris belongs and it would be well for the trustees to come to an agreement with Chris to coordinate the kitchen operation.
The Owatonna Lodge is due to host the state convention this summer, but there are question marks as to whether the convention will take place. The Elks have already canceled the Soccer Shoot and the Elks Youth Camp this summer.
Other cancelations
The downtown Farmer’s Market will not be held until June 6. All Master Gardener events, including the plant sale, have been canceled. If the July 4 fireworks take place, it’s likely the preliminary music program and watermelon feed at the Brick-Meger Funeral Home will not be held. The OHS Class of 1960 reunion planned for June has been canceled. The Veteran’s Roundtables for May and June have been canceled and the annual Steele County Safety Camp has been canceled.
Ladue named assistant superintendent in Minnetonka
Amy LaDue of Owatonna has been named as assistant superintendent at Minnetonka Public Schools. LaDue is an OHS grad and a long-time educator in Owatonna. Her educational expertise has long been recognized by her peers. She began her career in Education at St. Mary’s School and worked as a teacher at Lincoln Elementary, later becoming principal at Willow Creek and Wilson Schools. She also served as curriculum and instruction coordinator at Owatonna Public Schools.
Owatonna Foundation lends their community support during pandemic
In support of our city in this pandemic, the Owatonna Foundation Board of Trustees discussed the economic impact this is having in our community and the strain it would create on our community’s resources. The Foundation immediately responded by issuing $10,000 in aid to Community Pathways (formerly Steele County Food Shelf), for the purchase of food and $10,000 to SEMCAC for meals to elderly shut-ins. The humanitarian donations that were made towards the COVID-19 crisis reflect the “improving the quality of life for present and future generations portion of the Foundation mission statement and were done in the best interest of the people of our community. While the Foundation typically issues grants for “capital” or “bricks and mortar” projects to local 501c3 non-profits, the Foundation thought it was important to make a unique exception based on unprecedented circumstances.
Gifts to the public schools
At their last meeting, the Owatonna Public School board accepted the following gifts to the district: $3912.70 from Owatonna Music Boosters for purchase of a new harp for the OHS orchestra; $1,000 from Barry and Jesse Hess for OHS band; $44.00 from Coca Cola to Owatonna Middle School and $200 from the Goettl Family to Nutrition Services for meals.
A parade of farewell wishes!
The noon Rotary Club recently said “farewell” to Reyk, our in-bound exchange student from Germany. Reyk left a week ago, which was earlier than planned. His parents wanted him back home due to the COVID-19 crisis. The night before he left, Rotarians gathered in the parking lot at Trinity Lutheran Church to hold a farewell parade of vehicles past his host-family’s home. The word got out and a large group of Reyk’s classmates joined the parade. Close to 50 cars slowly paraded by the Degner home on Smith Ave., with horns honking and friendly waves. I’m sure this meant a lot to Reyk as he remembers his year in Owatonna.
A few good things result from “stay at home” order
I have noticed some good things happening as a result of the Governor’s “stay at home” order. For one thing, most everyone I call is home! That’s rare these days and it makes my column writing job easier. I seem to sleep better without the stresses of each day facing me. Spending more time with my wife, Mary, has not resulted in more stress between us, but instead, has brought us closer together. We have fun together just talking and laughing. I often think of some of my friends who have lost their spouse and have to spend these long hours alone.
Mary and I have made it a point to call long-time friends who we have not talked to in years, just to check in to see how they are doing. It is gratifying to see how they appreciate calls from old friends.
One thing I can’t believe…the number of folks I call who have taken out their land lines in favor of cell phones. Sometimes I have to rely on folks who know them to pass along their cell phone numbers. I also can’t believe how many voice mail boxes are “full” and can’t be used to leave messages.
I have finally reached the point where wearing a mask in the grocery store is not an embarrassment. Now if I can only find the solution to fogged over glasses, I will be set! One person told me, “Did you ever think the day would come when you could walk in a bank with a mask on and not be arrested?”
Special people with special birthdays
There are a couple of very special ladies who will be celebrating birthdays toward the end of May. I had a wonderful conversation by phone with Rose (Schutz) Milverstedt who will be celebrating her 107th birthday on May 24th. Rose was born in Albany, Minnesota and came to Kasson with her family in 1936. Her father (Fred) was a barber in Kasson all his working life. Her mother’s name was Ida.
Rose married Bud Milverstedt who operated a café in Claremont. They had two sons and a daughter. Leslie is 81 and lives in Hastings. The Milverstedt’s had twins, David, and Dianne Mullenmeister. David lives in Rochester and Dianne lives on a farm between Medford and Faribault. They are 77 years old.
Another birthday coming up is that of a lady many of you know. Dorothy Hruska will celebrate her 95th birthday on May 30. Dorothy was born in Rice County. She married her husband, Bernard and they had three children, Fran and Gerald (both deceased) and a daughter, Pat Schroeder who lives in the Twin Cities. Here are mailing addresses for each lady where you can send cards: Rose Milverstedt, Countryside Senior Living, 650 El Dorado, Apt. 166, Owatonna, Mn. 55060. Dorothy Hruska, 150 24th St. N.E., Room 102, Owatonna, Mn. 55060.
Jim Hartle’s missing truck
I wonder if my friend Jim Hartle remembers back in 1993 when he left his pickup running while parked on Cedar Street while he tended to an errand. While at the Nutcracker Sweet Shoppe, a number of his so called “friends” were having coffee at the Kitchen across the street. They noticed the vacated pickup running and promptly moved it around the corner. Hartle no doubt had visions of his beloved pickup being found abandoned in the boonies until a quick search of the area turned up the missing vehicle nearby. When hearing of this, I was told that the leader of the truck rustlers was commonly known as “Mr. Goodyear.”
Corky’s missing keys
Talking about keys reminds me of an incident at the fair a number of years ago. Fair board members park in the spaces located along Cedar Street. My friend Corky Ebeling, who was serving on the fair board, had misplaced his keys for his truck. He looked high and low for the keys with no success. Finally, he gave up the search and was taken home, leaving his truck on the fairgrounds. Upon returning to the fairgrounds the next day, he checked on his truck and found the keys in the ignition with the engine running! Corky had a hard time living that one down plus he needlessly burned a half tank of fuel!
Muscle cars needed for fair exhibit
Les Abraham is still looking for more 60’s and 70’s muscle cars for the Wells Fargo Auto Museum at this year’s fair. If you can exhibit yours, call Les at 507-398-3284.
Joke of the week
I went outside to check on my plants. I felt something cold and wet on my arm. I looked down and saw a mosquito using a wet wipe before he bit me.
Finally, A man was walking down the street when he was accosted by a particularly dirty and shabby-looking homeless man who asked him for a couple of dollars for dinner. The man took out his wallet, extracted ten dollars and asked, “If I give you this money, will you buy some beer with it instead of dinner?” “No, I had to stop drinking years ago,” the homeless man replied. “Will you spend this on green fees at a golf course instead of food” the man asked. “Are you NUTS?” replied the homeless man. I haven’t played golf in 20 years!” “Well,” said the man, “I’m not going to give you money. Instead, I’m going to take you home for a hot shower and a terrific dinner cooked by my wife.” The homeless man was astounded. “Won’t your wife be furious with you for doing that?” The man replied, “That’s ok. It’s extremely important for her to see what a man looks like after he has given up drinking and golf.”