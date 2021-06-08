Owatonna Business Women hosts Kim Purscell with Etiquette Matters LLC, who will present a program on charisma and how to leverage one's own style of charisma, using verbal and nonverbal techniques, at its monthly meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 15 at the Owatonna Country Club. Guests are welcome at no charge.
During this presentation, Purscell will help attendees uncover their natural qualities, and will guide them with some practical ways to dial up their charisma. She will also discuss how they can apply this knowledge in professional and social settings. She is trained and licensed by The Protocol School of Washington, which is the first and still only accredited business etiquette, protocol and communication skills school in the nation recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.