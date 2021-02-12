Trinity Lutheran Church has partnered with Lutheran Social Service (LSS) to offer counseling and mental health services at Trinity Lutheran Church. This new partnership has been created to provide care for the growing need for quality mental health care in Owatonna.
Lutheran Social Service provides licensed professionals who offer comprehensive, compassionate, confidential and convenient mental health services to a wide range of individuals and populations. While counseling is currently being offered online, once the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, in-person counseling will be made available at the church building.
Services through this partnership are available to anyone in the community. LSS accepts all major insurance and care on a sliding-scale is available for those who qualify.
“Trinity is a community of people always seeking to care for and serve our community. Currently, we see an urgent need to raise awareness of providing services and to encourage individuals to pursue treatment.” said the Rev. Amanda Floy, associate pastor at Trinity. “Our hope is to provide opportunities for care, help and healing to any who are in need.”
For more information, or to make an appointment to meet with the counselor, go to www.tlcowatonna.org/trinitycounseling or call the church office at (507) 451-4520.