This menu is definitely different, yet its often requested after the first taste. It’s a great pot-luck offering as well. This dish serves 6-8 diners.
Menu
Simple lettuce and tomato salad
Tagliarini
Garlic French bread
Pound cake with fresh berries
Salad
Defy the gourmet and simply chop up some iceberg lettuce, seeded roma tomatoes, and some thin slices of red onion.
As a starter course, figure 1/2-3/4 cups of salad. Dress with your favorite salad dressing.
Tagliarini
2-3 medium onions, chopped
2-3 cloves garlic, minced
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes
1 can olives, pitted and chopped
1 1/2 cups whole kernel corn, canned or frozen
1 pound cheddar cheese, shredded
1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef
1 pound wide egg noodles
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat oil in a large skillet and add the onion, garlic and pepper. Stir the onion until its soft. Add tomatoes and simmer for about 8-10 minutes. Add the beef and cook, breaking up lumps, until no longer pink.
Mix everything except the cheese in a greased 9x13 pan or casserole dish. Spread half the mix in to the pan, top it with half the cheese, then add the remaining mix and top with the rest of the cheese.
Bake covered in a 350 degree oven for 20 minutes. Remove the cover and continue baking for 25-30 minutes more.
Serve hot. This Tagliarini holds well refrigerated or frozen.
Garlic French Bread
1 loaf French bread or baguette
1/2 cup butter, softened
2 teaspoons garlic, finely minced
1 tablespoon fresh or dried parsley
Slice the bread in half legthwise. Mix the butter and garlic and spread on the cut side of the bread. Sprinkle the buttered sides with the parsley.
Close up the loaf and wrap it in an aluminum foil and subject it to a 350 degree oven until warm.
Slice and serve.
Pound cake with fresh berries.
You’ve put in enough prep time on the tagliarini, so take the easy way with dessert. Pick up a freshly baked pound cake at the store.
Prep your choice of berries. Be sure to cut the large strawberries in to pieces.
Mix the berries. Check for sweetness and add sugar if needed.
To serve, slice the cake and top with the berries. You can add some whipped topping as well.