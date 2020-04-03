Your back is part of your core. It is literally involved in every movement that you make. It anchors and helps to stabilize the trunk for arm movement like eating and leg movement like walking and keeping you upright when you walk. Your back helps you balance with every step you take. Strengthening your back will improve your sports and game play and even just day to day functions like doing laundry and going up stairs. The secret to a great workout includes a strong back.
A strong back will decrease low back pain as well. In fact, the simple cure for low back pain is to strengthen the muscles of the back and the core so that the back can do it’s job of supporting and stabilizing you as you play golf, walk up stairs or walk around the neighborhood.
Did you know that the back has 140 overlapping muscles? There are three layers: extrinsic, intermediate and intrinsic. A lot of these muscles just don’t get the work out they need with our largely sedentary lifestyles. Chances are you are sitting down right now. So how do we properly “wake up” those back muscles?
Here are 5 awesome exercises you can do to strengthen your back right now.
1. Renegade Rows
Place two dumbbells that you are comfortable with (not too heavy) on the floor about shoulder-width apart. Start in the top of pushup position with your hands on the weights. Raise one weight up towards the side of your body while balancing on your other hand and feet. Hold for one second at the top and return the weight slowly to the start position and repeat on the other side.
2. Bent-Over Reverse Flies
Stand with the knees slightly bent and holding a dumbbell in each hand, bend at the waist with arms down and palms facing each other. Lift both arms to the sides, maintaining a slight bend in the elbows, and squeeze your shoulder blades together. This completes one rep. Do 6 to 8 reps and then work up to 3 sets of 10. The goal should be 3 sets of 15 reps.
3. Scapular Push Ups
Do scapular pushups. Assume a pushup position. Keep your arms straight and carefully slide your shoulder blades inward towards each other, then outwards away from each other. Complete 3 x 10 reps.
4. Superman
To begin, lie face down flat on the floor or exercise mat. Simultaneously raise your arms, legs, and chest off the floor and hold this contraction. Slowly begin to lower your arms, legs and chest back down to the starting position while inhaling.
5. Swimmers
This latissimus dorsi (low back) stretch is especially great for swimmers. Stand facing a wall or pole about three feet away. Put both hands on the wall as high as you can reach, one hand on the other. Step back with one foot. Let your chest sag toward the floor while maintaining your hand position. Hold this for 30 seconds.