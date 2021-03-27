Spring is here and Owatonna Parks and Recreation has a lot going on. Visit our website for more information on some of these programs.
Therapeutic recreation
TR weekly programming is back, and it will look a little different. We will meet twice a month Wednesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons. Masks must be worn at all times and pre-registration is required. For more information, call Dani Bakken at 507-774-7110
West Hills Social Commons
West Hills Social Commons is now open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. We have a limited amount of programming and pre-registration is required. Check the newsletter for programming for the week. Trips continue to be on hold.
Water aerobics
Water Aerobics classes continue to be offered at the Tennis and Fitness Center pool. Registration periods open every other week for the upcoming two-week classes. Registration for the April 12-15 and April 19-22 weeks began Thursday, April 1 at 7 a.m. and can be made over the phone by calling 507-774-7105 or by registering online. Cost is $15 per week for a three day class or $10 per week for a two-day class.
Classes available (5 Shallow Water Spots and 2 Deep water spots are available per class period) include 10:15-11:10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays; 7:15-8:10 a.m., 8:30-9:25 a.m., 10:15-11:10 a.m., and 4-4:55 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 5:15-6:10 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Lifeguard training
The purpose of the American Red Cross Lifeguarding course is to provide entry-level lifeguard participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatics emergencies and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illnesses until emergency medical services (EMS) personnel take over. Classes available are:
• April 24-27 (24th and 25th from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 27th from 7-9:30 p.m.)
• May 8-11 (8th and 9th from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 11th from 7-9:30 p.m.)
• June 14-18 (All days 8 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Junior tennis spring lessons
With our new tennis pro Matt Hokanson joining the city, the Junior Tennis program is back with lessons starting the week of April 5. This includes our spring junior programming for kids ages 5-18 and our Spring Session beginning the week of April 5 to the week of May 24. A makeup week in case of class cancellation will be held June 1-5.
• Shooting Stars (Red Ball) is for kids ages 5-8. They will meet 5-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays with a maximum of six kids per session. This course is designed for beginning tennis players. The focus will be on learning how to track and make contact with the tennis ball, as well as how to properly hold the tennis racquet. We will also begin to develop their groundstrokes through various drills and games! Red tennis balls are 75% slower than a normal yellow tennis ball. Cost is $64 for on day a week or $105 for two days a week.
• Young Stars (Orange Ball) is for kids ages 7-10. They will meet from 5:40-6:40 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays with a maximum of six kids per session. This course is designed for players who have completed Red Ball classes or have at least 1-2 years of playing experience. The focus will be on developing groundstrokes, learning how to hit with topspin, and the serve and serve return is introduced. Players at this stage will use the shortened court with a regular tennis net. Orange Tennis Balls are 50% slower than a normal yellow tennis ball. Cost is $80 for one day a week or $144 for to days a week.
• Stars (Green Dot) is for kids ages 10-12. They meet from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays with a maximum of eight kids per session. This course is designed for players who have completed Red and Orange Ball training, and have mastered the basic strokes in tennis. Players will further develop these strokes and begin to play against one another. Players use the entire court at this stage. Green dot tennis balls are 25% slower than a normal yellow tennis ball. Cost is $95 for one day a week or $165 for two days a week.
• Star Academy Middle School and Intermediate classes are for kids ages 11-18. They meet Sundays from 1-2:30 p.m. and Tuesdays from 6:15-7:45 p.m. with a maximum of eight kids per group. This course is for players who have mastered the basic strokes of tennis and are in-between starting middle school tennis all the way through high school JV. Players will further develop their strokes and learn more about tennis strategy through drilling, playing games and competition between one another. A regular yellow tennis ball will be used on a full tennis court. Cost is $160 for one day a week or $275 for two days a week.
• Star Academy Advanced Girls meets from 6:15-7:45 p.m. on Sundays and Thursdays with a maximum of eight players per session. This course is for players who have high school varsity experience and have been playing at a competitive level through high school tennis or USTA tournament competition beyond 12U. Players will develop more advanced strokes, learn advanced strategies and prepare for competitions and college tennis preparation. A regular yellow tennis ball will be used on a full tennis court. Cost is $160 for one day a week or $275 for two days a week.
Brooktree Golf Course
The golf course is now open daily at 9 a.m. and memberships are now available Visit brooktreegolfcourse.com for more information.
Adopt-a-Park
Parks and Recreation has a new volunteer opportunity for you! Volunteering for the Adopt-A- Park is a chance to assist the Parks Department to maintain a clean, beautiful area and communicate any issues associated with a specific park, trail or open space. Anyone with questions should contact Jesse Wilker at 507-774-7086 or MJ Knudson at 507-774-7364.
River Springs Water Park season passes
Season passes can be purchased at the Parks and Recreation office as well as at River Springs during the water park season. An ID card will be issued for unlimited access during lap swim, water walking, morning and afternoon water aerobics, tiny tot time, and open swim. Cost is $85 for an individual pass or $180 for a family pass. The family pass includes three people. Additional members are $20 each.
Family Season Pass Requirements:
• A household consisting of up to two adults (parents or legal guardians only) and dependent children.
• Family members must all live in the same household
• Only those individuals in the immediate family can be included on the family season pass.
• Dependents include children 22 and under if a full-time college student; otherwise. (College ID needed for proof of enrollment)