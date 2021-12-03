Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Dec 04
Rice Lake Trading Post vintage holiday gift market • 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 8867 Dane Rd, 8867 Dane Rd, Owatonna. Fresh greens, vintage decor, unique gift items, WillowBrooke Handcrafted Jewelry, holiday decor, handcrafted wood items, repurposed furniture, farmhouse finds, scarves, Sorensen Honey and more!
Shop with Santa • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave S, Owatonna. Open to kids 4 years old through 6th grade, this community service event gives kids the chance to buy presents for family and friends and experience the excitement of giving during the holidays. All gifts are made and donated by Steele County 4-H members, leaders, friends, and grandparents. All proceeds support youth programming in Steele County.
Flakey Bunch Craft Sale • 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Steele County Community Center, 1380 S Elm Ave., Owatonna.
Craft and bake sale • 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ of Medford, 211 S Main St, Medford. Kids get to paint a wooden toy to take home for FREE.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Toys for Tots December to remember • 10 a.m.-1 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Drive by and drop off a toy donation or stay for holiday fun. There will be photo ops for kids with Santa Claus, and meet and greet with America’s royalty: Little Miss America, Miss Minnesota US, Mrs. Minnesota of America and Ms. Woman of America. There will be Christmas cookies, coffee and hot cider, and music provided by Man of Steele.
Christmas in the Village • 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. The History Center and Village of Yesteryear will be decorated for the season and will be filled with music, food, and joy. This multi-day event will bring the community to the Steele County Historical Society as we welcome decorators, bakers, demonstrators, and musicians to our campus. Call the History Center if you have any questions: 507-451-1420
Santa visits Souba Greenhouse • 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Souba’s Greenhouse, 4003 Crane Creek Rd, Owatonna. Come out to the farm and Meet Santa! Free ornament painting for kids; free popcorn and hot cider will be available. There will be Minnesota grown Christmas trees for sale, as well as lefsa and other goodies. Local Crafters and artists will be selling Christmas gifts. We will be open 9am-7pm
Pet pictures with Santa • 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Farmers’ Feed and Pet Supply, 616 N Cedar Ave, Owatonna. This as a free event but will accept free will donations to the Ronald McDonald House. All donations will be matched by Farmers Feed and Pet Supply.
Trinity Church bake sale • 1-3:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. There will be home-baked goodies for sale including fresh lefse! Proceeds go towards the purchase of furniture and digital equipment for the Stage Room to enhance youth and adult ministry gatherings.
Cheers & Beers: 1 year anniversary celebration • 1 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. The celebration is open to everyone, but members will receive 1 FREE pint of a Foremost beer as a thank you for their support. Afternoon music begins at 1 p.m. with Just Crista — A Girl, A Guitar, A Fiddle, A Ukulele and a Song. Evening brings music by the Grand Old Vines as well as an ugly Christmas sweater party, beginning at 7 p.m. We will also be collecting personal care items for Community Pathways of Steele County, INC. during the month of December. Our celebration will be the perfect time to drop off your donation!
Christmas light parade & lighting ceremony • 6 p.m., The first Christmas Light Parade in BP! Parade will start at 6 p.m. Lighting ceremony at the B to Z Christmas lot following the parade. Many local restaurants will have specials taking place that night for families to enjoy as well.
Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season. Performance sponsored by: Wenger Foundation.
Reggie’s Rockin night with Rock Godz • 8:30 p.m., Reggie’s Brewhouse, 220 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. A Rock Godz performance takes the audience on an over-the-top, wildly fun trip through the best eras of rock and pop music. Come in for a special night with Brent from Gel slinging the vocals!
Sunday, Dec 05
Rice Lake Trading Post vintage holiday gift market • 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 8867 Dane Rd, 8867 Dane Rd, Owatonna. Fresh greens, vintage decor, unique gift items, WillowBrooke Handcrafted Jewelry, holiday decor, handcrafted wood items, repurposed furniture, farmhouse finds, scarves, Sorensen Honey and more!
Betterlife Lodge 127 Christmas party • 11 a.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Windsor chop dinner will be served at 11:30 a.m. with entertainment to follow. Reservations are required before November 22. Call Karlene at 451-4133 or Julie at 451-0325.
Kids Christmas party • 11 a.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Santa will be here at 11:15 to hand out a present to the kids. Kids also get a free lunch and adults can order food through the kitchen. There will be a movie to watch during lunch.
Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) • 2-4 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season. Performance sponsored by: Wenger Foundation.
Havana Lights drive thru Christmas light display • 5-10 p.m., Drive-thru Christmas light display is free & open to the public, however, a free will donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter, would be appreciated, go towards the efforts of Helping Paws of Southern MN. Other items accepted include new or gently used toys, treats or beds. (Make checks payable to Helping Paws of Southern MN). Donations are tax deductible. Open daily Nov. 25-Jan. 2, 2022; dusk — 10 p.m. From I-35 take exit #40A onto Hwy 14 & head East. Take Hwy 218 exit. At the stop sign turn left & head North on Cty Rd 48 (Bixby Rd). Drive 1 mile & turn right (East) onto Havana Rd (Cty Rd 171), drive 1/2 mile http://havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Dec 06
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting • 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.