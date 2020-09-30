The Owatonna VFW Post Auxiliary #3723 will present the Voice of Democracy Essay contest and the Patriots Pen Essay contest for the upcoming school year.
The Voice of Democracy Essay contest is for grades 9-12 and is themed “Is this the country the founders envisioned?” The Patriots Pen Essay contest is for grades 6-8 and is themed “What is patriotism to me?”
The deadline to submit essays is Oct. 31, 2020. Cash awards are given at the local, state and national levels.
For rules and entry forms, please contact Julie Kriesel at 451-0325 or Trudy Pierce at 451-6025.