Verity C. Wray-Raabolle, of Owatonna, has received a National Merit Macalester College Scholarship to Macalester College in St. Paul. Wray-Raabolle is a senior at Bethlehem Academy in Faribault.
The award is one of 3,100 National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.