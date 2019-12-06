STEELE — December nights are cold, but the early sunsets offer an opportunity to view stars and planets early in the evening, even if only for a minute or two. The incredibly bright planet Venus can be seen within a half hour after sunset.
Look for Venus in the southwest early evening sky. It is close to the horizon as the month opens, with much dimmer yellowish Saturn to the upper left. Venus continues moving up towards Saturn until the two planets are a little more than a finger-width (held at arms’ length) apart on Dec. 10 and 11. Venus and Saturn then start moving apart. By Dec. 13 Venus has moved to the left side of Saturn and is moving to its’ upper left while Saturn moves lower each day.
By the end of December Venus will have moved much higher in the sky. There is a spectacular conjunction of the thin crescent Moon and Venus on Dec. 29. Venus sets over 2 hours after the Sun at the end of December, but by then Saturn will no longer be visible.
In December reddish Mars rises in the southeast morning sky over 2 hours before sunrise.
December Sky Events
• Dec. 10-13: Low in the southwest evening sky at 45 minutes after sunset, Venus and Saturn have a close conjunction for several nights.
• Dec. 12: In the southeast morning sky an hour before sunrise, the reddish planet Mars is extremely close to the star Alpha Libra, also known as Zubenelgenubi.
• Dec. 21: This is the longest night of the year with the winter solstice beginning at 10:19 p.m.
• Dec. 22-23: In the southeast morning sky at 45 minutes before sunrise, the thin crescent Moon is directly above reddish Mars on Dec. 22 and moves to the left of Mars on Dec. 23.
• Dec. 28-29: In the southwest evening sky at 30 minutes after sunset, the thin crescent Moon is immediately below Venus on Dec. 28 and is to the upper left of Venus on Dec. 29.
Come to the monthly club meeting of the Steele County Astronomical Society to learn more. The next regularly scheduled club meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the Gainey Room of the Public Library. Free star charts will be provided.