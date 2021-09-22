Anna Ridenour of Dodge County has earned a $1,500 University of Minnesota Extension/Minnesota 4-H Kern Scholarship. This scholarship is for entering freshmen attending one of the University of Minnesota campuses or an institution within the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System (formerly known as MnSCU) with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better to qualify.
Anna has a strong passion for agriculture and her community. She has been very active in 4-H, FFA and community organizations. In her club, Anna has served as president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, and scrapbook leader. She has also served as a State Fair Livestock Committee member for the goat project. Throughout the years, she has had great success in the goat and sheep project areas. At the State Fair, she has received the honors of Champion Market Goat Showman, Reserve Champion Meat Goat and Reserve Champion Doe Showman. She has also been known for volunteering her time to give back to her community through a variety of organizations and activities. Anna plans to attend the University of Minnesota Twin Cities to study animal science, pre-vet. She hopes to use her passion for veterinary medicine to grow her relationship with agriculture and her community.