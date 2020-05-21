After two years had passed, he quit watching TBN altogether, with the exception of a few, short moments now and then. He also quit reading scriptures back and forth with me. He seemed to have lost most of his understanding of TBN programs and maybe even the word. I couldn't actually tell because he read very little to me then.
As the disease progressed, Bob stayed in bed all day long except to eat the meals that he never liked. He spoke very little except to be negative and criticize my cooking and was always so depressed about everything. The only thing he didn't criticize were the bite-size chocolate bars and chocolate ice-cream sundaes. Since he was not up at all during the day, I had to keep alert around the clock 24-7, day in and day out, to make sure that he was OK when he got up by himself to go to the bathroom.
At the end of the four-year period at home, I could see that Bob was getting more feeble and weak. And since my own health then was not very good either, we decided for our daughter, Sue, to help him shower.
That was good timing, because the third week of her helping Bob, he collapsed while walking to our bedroom. Sue, who was walking closely behind him, carefully and gently laid him down on the carpet and covered him up with a blanket. She then immediately called her husband, Brian, who quickly drove to our house to help put Bob in to bed. It seemed like Bob was having a mini-stroke, as his arms and legs were flying here and there. So we then promptly called 911. After being in the hospital for five days, he was transferred to Birchwood Cottages where he remained for nine months until he passed on the "Gloryland," Heaven.
This inspired a verse. "Do forget what is in the past! Do forget what is in the past! Do forget, do forget what is in the past, what is in the past, press toward the goal!" This verse came through load and clear in to my total being at 5 a.m. one morning. I had just been thinking about my sorrowful day the day before; I was weeping and agonizing over Bob's terrible, gut-wrenching suffering that he endured in all of the many aspects of his "death-sentence" diseases during the past five years.
But the Lord God in my heart said, "All the suffering is over for Bob. He's never to suffer again. He's happy! He's joyous! So don't think about his suffering any longer because this is the Devil's way of stealing my joy, my strength and my peace from you."
Lord, I thank and praise you for this word! Yes, just as you took away my sins on the cross, you took away my grief and sorrow as well! Help my, Lord, not to forget!