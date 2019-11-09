The Owatonna High School Christmas Carolers are rehearsing and readying themselves for a busy holiday season when they will be spreading the music of the season to organizations nursing homes and businesses all over the city. The Carolers have been an exclusive Christmas feature in Owatonna for decades after being founded by Carol Marx, publisher of the Photo News. Rehearsals for this season began weeks before most people even thought of the holiday season. The initial performance for this year will be the night of December 5 in Central Park following the Holiday lighted parade downtown.
Here are the names of this year’s Carolers: Soprano: Ava Sletten, Elizabeth Borromeo, Kaia Elstad, Emilee Zirngible, Rebekkah Boubin, Rachel Kellar, Liz Granowski, Celina Mims, Emma Wolff and Kayla Mollenhauer. Alto: Laura Gebur, Maddie Malarky, Viviana Cantu and Shannon Smith. Tenor: Gannon Kuehn, Nic Pilcher, Zach Liebl, Nic Meneguzzo, Kaleb Enter, Kyle Christenson, Ashton Jensen and Reid Stauffer. Bass: Aiden Packard, Joey Bruggemeier, Ryan Krumholz, Ben Revier, Noah Stephenson and Sam Buegler.
The Carolers appearance during the holiday season are primarily scheduled for businesses, nursing homes and service clubs. I can remember when the Carolers, under the direction of Roger Tenney, went to individual homes to sing for shut-ins. Many of those folks were brought to tears by hearing the familiar carols sung by this talented group of high school vocalists. The group also bussed over to Rochester where they sang for patients at St. Mary’s and Methodist hospitals. They also made a television appearance on Austin TV.
Alice Hill returns home
Alice Hill returned home earlier this week after several weeks of rehab she has undergone due to a stroke. She tells me that movement of her arm has improved, but there is still work to do with her side and leg. She thanks everyone for their prayers and notes of encouragement. Her mail address is 2185 Richway Lane, Owatonna, 55060.
Honors to veterans
Veteran’s Day is Monday and several restaurants and clubs will honor vets with special meals. Here’s a listing I have: VFW: Free meal for members tomorrow night; Applebees: Free meal from select menu from 11 a.m.-midnight Monday; Hy-Vee: Breakfast brunch Monday from 6 a.m.-noon; American Legion: Lunch for all vets at noon Monday following flag raising ceremony at courthouse at 11:00 a.m.: Elks: Free turkey dinner for all vets from 5:00-6:00 p.m. Monday. Reservations should have been made at the Elks.
A story of a homesick veteran
The date was April 4, 1948. Owatonnans looked toward the skies when a B-25 bomber flew low over the city and landed at the Owatonna airport. We’ve had restored B-25s land here for air shows, but remember, this was war time and the flight of this aircraft over Owatonna no doubt attracted the attention of the entire city. That April day was the day when 30-year-old Air Force Sgt. Malcolm McCrady of Owatonna took an unauthorized military aircraft that he flew from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to Owatonna, Minnesota. McCrady brought the heavy bomber down at the airport on that Sunday evening at about 7:15 p.m. He had taken off from Dayton, Ohio at 2:08 that day. McCrady, who was an OHS grad, was assigned to aircraft maintenance, was a crew chief and had no flying experience. He flew the 28,000-pound twin engine bomber solo to his home town, using only road maps for navigation. Normally, over ten men were needed to fly the plane.
McCrady’s mission was to bring the plane home so he could visit his brother, Norbert, his mother Mrs. Harry McCrady, and other members of his family.
Glenn Degner, airport manager, was working at his office that Sunday afternoon. I can remember him telling me, “After he taxied the plane to the administration building, he walked up to me and asked, ‘this is Owatonna, isn’t it?’ I said yes. He didn’t tell me anything about where he came from or why he landed in Owatonna.” McCrady set out on foot and made his way to a gas station, which is now Grace’s Mexican Food restaurant. From there he called his brother, Norbert, and told him where he was and could he come and pick him up? Norbert’s wife, Natalie, remembered the incident well. When I interviewed her, she said, “He knew he was in big trouble with the Air Force and wanted to fly to Canada, but Norbert eventually convinced him that he had to turn himself into authorities. McCrady finally telephoned Wold-Chamberlain field in the Twin Cities, telling him where he was and invited them to come to Owatonna and get him. Three military policemen came to Owatonna and picked him up that night and returned him to Minneapolis where he was held until officials from Dayton arrived to assume custody. On Monday, April 5, the B-25 was flown back to its base by Air Force personnel. McCrady spent a couple of years in military custody before being discharged by the Air Force after which he returned to Owatonna.
A special American flag is displayed at the Elks
As you enter the Elks Club look to the wall on your right and see an American Flag that was presented to the Elks Lodge by Steven Torgerson, grandson of the late Dale and Susie Torgerson. This flag flew over Steven’s base in Iraq from which Steven flew helicopter gunships. He is the son of former Owatonnan Tom Torgerson. Tom married Dianna Buecksler, daughter of Vic and Joyce Buecksler of Owatonna.
The flag you see at the Elks Club is one that Steven carried with him in his chopper while flying missions during his tour in Iraq. Steven is a member of the Owatonna Elks Lodge and represents the fourth generation of Torgerson’s including Andrew Torgerson (Dale’s father), Dale Torgerson, Tom Torgerson (Dale’s son) and Steven Torgerson (Dale’s grandson). All four Torgerson’s were or are members of the Owatonna American Legion Post 77, as was Dale’s brother, Allen, who spent 33 years in the Army.
Remember Johnny?
Every cigarette company had their identifying slogans or people representing them. Pictured with the column today is Johnny Roventini, who we all knew as “Johnny Phillip Morris”, spokesman for Phillip Morris Cigarettes for more than 40 years. The cigarette company sponsored many radio shows. Johnny’s famous slogan, “Call for Phil-lip Morr-is” usually opened the show.
Johnny was a dwarf. He was only 43 inches tall due to a pituitary gland disorder. He weighed just 59 pounds. His trademark outfit was a tight red jacket with bright gold buttons, black trousers, and a pale black box hat. Before long, as his fame grew, 100-thousand life-size cardboard cutout likenesses of the uniformed Johnny and foot-high statuettes of him were on their way to cigarette vendors all over the country for display purposes. The little man became a living trademark and the brand he pushed began to sell seriously. He died in 1996 at the age of 88. According to his own estimates, he repeated his famous words more than a million times. I still remember seeing him live at a theater in downtown Des Moines as I watched a live radio show.
Woman’s Club charity event
The annual Owatonna Women’s Club charity event is just a week away. It’s happening next Saturday at the Eagles Club. The theme is “Groovin’ with the Royals” featuring a reunion of the Royal Emperors, a hometown band of the ‘60’s and ‘70’s. Three of the original six players are still playing and singing rock ‘n roll as they did during junior and senior high and beyond. Tom Grunwald, Randy Schmidt and Mike Doyle are all members of the OHS Class of 1968.
OPD plans to use body-worn cameras
The Owatonna Police Department is planning to implement a system of portable recording devices, also known as body worn cameras, for licensed police officers. Under Minnesota State Statute 626.8473, Subdivision 2: Before a local law enforcement agency purchases or implements a portable recording system, it must first provide an opportunity for public comments by mail, electronically, and at a regularly scheduled meeting of the governing body with jurisdiction over the budget. There will be an open forum at the Owatonna City Council meeting on November 19 at 7:00 p.m. Any questions can be sent via e-mail to Jeffrey.mundale@ci.owatonna.mn.us or by mail to Owatonna Police Department, Body Worn Camera Project, Attn: Captain Jeff Mundale, 204 E. Pearl in Owatonna 55060.
Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast
Mark your calendars for Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 a.m. when the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will take place at the Country Club. Full buffet breakfast will be served beginning at 7:30 a.m., program at 8:00. Tickets are now on sale at Insty Prints, Kottke Jewelers and the City Administrator’s office. Tickets must be purchased by this Friday, Nov. 15.
Guest speaker will be Karen Vaughn who is the mother of fallen U.S. Navy SEAL. Aaron was killed in action in the Tangi River Valley of Afghanistan when a chopper (call sign Extortion 17) carrying 30 Americans was shot down while rushing into battle. Questions can be addressed to Sharon Kline (363-0143) or Gail Buckingham, (456-4456).
Thanksgiving turkeys due to VFW
If you are intending to donate a turkey for the Community Thanksgiving dinner, remember that they must be turned into the VFW a week ahead of Thanksgiving so they can be properly thawed for roasting. That means that you should bring them to the VFW Club frozen in the next two weeks.
The dinner will be served on Thanksgiving Day at the VFW from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Volunteers will be needed to assist with serving and cleanup as well as home deliveries which will begin late morning that day. To arrange home deliveries, call the VFW beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning at 451-1001.
Husband of OHS grad passes
Jerold McGill passed away recently. He was the husband of OHS grad Bonnie Lenker McGill (formerly Bonnie Tuthill of Owatonna). Services were held earlier this week.
Address for Doug Meyer
In case you missed my note last week, here again is the mail address for Owatonna’s Doug Meyer who is in Rochester for rehabilitation after suffering a broken hip. Doug appreciates cards and notes. His address is: Samaritan Bethany Home on 8th, Room 1206, 24 Eighth Ave. N.W., Room 1206, Rochester, Mn. 55901/
Make it and take it at Arts Center
The fifth annual “Make and Take Christmas Ornament Making” will be held at the Owatonna Arts Center next Saturday, November 16 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. A special kid’s table will be available with ornament options to make specifically for their age ranges. Members price is $35.00 for all seven or $5.00 apiece…add a dollar for non-members.
Silvan Durben scholarship recipient named
The Silvan Durben Scholarship committee had eight worthy applicants from which to select one individual. They chose India Enter. She is working toward a Bachelor of Music in Cello Performance with a minor in French at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Special exhibit
The Arts Center invites you to meet blind artist Annie Young whose exhibit, “A Veteran’s Affair” is on display. An opening reception/meet the artist will be held tomorrow from 1:00-4:00 p.m.
Number one again!
Once again, Steele County was number one in the State of Minnesota in donations to the state Pheasants for Vets program. Mike Pierce related to me that over $22,000 was turned over to the program benefitting veterans in several hospitals. Thanks to everyone who contributed to the program from individual donations to the annual auction.
Steele County has been the number one contributor since the donated bird program. Year after year Steele County would be the top donor of hunted birds. The program was originally coordinated by Fuzz Martin. 1979 was the last year that hunted birds were used for the veteran’s pheasant dinners. 1976 was the biggest year when 794 birds were turned in by Steele County hunters. I can remember walking over to Ringhofer Meats where the birds were collected. It was amazing to see the piles of pheasants, all shot in Steele County, ready to be picked up by Star-Tribune trucks and taken to the Twin Cities for processing. State regulations and the declining population of pheasants in the field contributed to the decision to use only purchased birds beginning in 1980. Fuzz enjoyed reminiscing about that banner year in 1976. “The state guys couldn’t believe their eyes,” he said. “Never had any county donated as many birds.” I did live broadcasts from Ringhofer’s as the hours would be counted down until the truck arrived. Hunters would rush in from the field to beat the deadline or donating. For close to 50 years, Steele County has been number one contributor in the state.
Jottings
The Owatonna Firefighters Relief Association turkey bingo will be held at the Eagles Club beginning at 4:00 today.
St. John’s Lutheran in Claremont 59th Annual Potato Pancake supper will be held tomorrow from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Music provided by Luverne Wanous. Free will offering.
Joke of the week
One day Lena confided to her friend Hilda that she had finally cured her nervous husband, Ole of his habit of biting his nails. “Good gracious,” said Hilda, “How did yew ever dew dat?” “It vas really simple”, Lena replied. “I yust hid his false teeth.”
And finally, did you know the toilet seat was invented in Minnesota, but 20 years later a Norwegian invented the hole in it.