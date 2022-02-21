The Exchange Club of Owatonna is seeking nominations for its Book of Golden Deeds Award. The first Book of Golden Deeds award winner was selected in 1971 and the award has been continuing since that date.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the Exchange Club has not been able to hold this event since 2018.

When searching for the appropriate volunteer to honor, keep in mind that the recipient need not be a person of great wealth or prestige. It is important to choose a person(s) who is sincere about helping the community, has an exceptional track record of continued, unselfish giving and enjoys volunteering his or her time to help others. The recipient can be from any profession, a member of any organization or someone who deserves acclaim, but rarely receives it. The Book of Golden Deeds Award is not limited to a single volunteer, but can also be presented to a group of individuals such as a civic group, sororities/fraternities, religious groups and charitable organizations.

Nominations must be returned by March 24 to the Exchange Club of Owatonna, Sharon Klein, 240 15th St. SW Owatonna MN 55060. Nomination forms are on Exchange Club of Owatonna Facebook page or by requesting them at sharonk1949@gmail.com.

If you have a question, please contact Sharon Klein at 507-363-0143.

The Awards Banquet will be held April 21 at Torey’s. Guest speaker will be Annette Duncan, President of the Steele County United Way.

$25 tickets will go on Sale March 15 at Kottke’s Jewelers, Insty Prints and the Owatonna City Administration office.

Recommended for you

Load comments