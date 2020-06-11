Wenger Foundation to cover virtual camp costs for local students

There are innovative ways for teens to learn and meet new friends this summer – virtual summer camp! Wenger Foundation has signed on to sponsor Owatonna-area high school students to attend BestPrep’s virtual summer camp, e-Minnesota Business Venture (eMBV) this July. The sponsorship includes a $75 stipend and also covers the registration fee, three days of content, digital programming costs, and a tool kit with bonus gifts. Space is limited, but spots are being held for these sponsorship recipients.
eMBV is a three-day virtual summer program that provides high school students with real-world skills, offering a rare opportunity to learn about career options, develop financial literacy and workplace skills, and cushion their resumes for college applications, all from the safety of their homes. eMBV offers two sessions for students to choose from: July 13-15 and July 27-29, from 9am-1pm each day.
While past years of Minnesota Business Venture have taken place for a full week on a college campus, in 2020, students will participate at home virtually with their computers, tablets, or smart phones.
At eMBV, students will work in small teams or “companies” to create a fictitious product and business plan that is presented at the end of the session. Other activities include guest keynote speakers, scavenger hunts, team-building exercises, breakout sessions, and mock interviews. An added feature this year will be drop-in motivational messages from national and local celebrities, including entertainers, business executives, and athletes.
“We’re so excited to be able to provide a summer opportunity for students whose plans have been affected by COVID-19. Students will connect with business professionals, make new friends, and leave the program feeling more confident and prepared for their futures. We encourage all high school students to join us,” shared BestPrep’s Minnesota Business Venture Program Manager, Janae Olinger.
eMBV registration is open for all Minnesota high school students completing grades 9-12. Enrollment is typically $50, but Wenger is covering this fee for Owatonna sponsored students. Additional financial aid is available for students who demonstrate financial need. Students who do not have access to a device or internet will be supplied with what they need. The deadline to register is Friday, June 19, 2020. Students or parents can obtain an application and sponsorship information by contacting BestPrep at mbv@bestprep.org or online at bestprep.org/mbv.