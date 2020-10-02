The 2020 Steele County Toys for Tots applications are now available for download on the Toys for Tots website and at various Steele County locations starting Oct. 1.
Applications for the Steele County Toys for Tots Program are available at the following locations:
Blooming Prairie Public Library
Ellendale Food Shelf
Lerberg's Foods
First National Bank - Hope
State Bank of Red Wing - Medford
Minnesota Prairie County Alliance
Owatonna Public Library
Salvation Army
Steele County Employment Services
Community Pathways of Steele County
Steele County Public Health
The completed application may be returned to Minnesota Prairie County Alliance; or Community Pathways of Steele County or mailed to:
Steele County Toys For Tots/Family To Family
P.O. Box 199
Owatonna, MN 55060
Parents/Guardians and children must live in Steele County. Children must be 15 and younger as of Dec. 31, 2020 and school-aged must be attending school or home schooled. The application must be completed by the parents or guardians. Those who have shared or joint custody, please indicate by including that person’s name and their address. The application deadline is Friday, Dec. 4.
Because of COVID-19 Steele County Toys for Tots will select and bag gifts. Recipients will not be selecting their own toys as they have in the past. Applicants should include the type of toys their children would like on the application. Please print clearly and accurately so volunteers can help select the best fit.
2020 Steele County Toys for Tots distribution dates are Dec. 14-17. Applicants will be notified of the date, time and pick-up location by email or letter.