Owatonna Business Women host the Engage Owatonna Task Force at its meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 20 at the Owatonna Country Club. Guests are welcome at no charge.
Engage Owatonna is a new website for all community members. It is designed to be a central hub that connects community members with each other and with community decision-makers seeking input and listening. It also pulls together information from other relevant sites into one convenient place. Engage Owatonna helps residents stay informed about community issues and projects and have the opportunity to share ideas and voice their thoughts.