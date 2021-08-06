We know that summer is coming to an end, but River Springs Water Park is still ready for fun all the way until Aug. 22.
If you haven’t made it out yet this summer, its time to plan your trip! River Springs features a lazy river, climbing wall, body slide, tube slide, zero depth pool area, activity pool, lily pad walk and a large concessions area with various snacks and beverages to choose from. River Springs is open seven days a week, Monday-Friday from noon-7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from noon-8 p.m. for open swim but we offer various other programs including water walking, laps swim, water aerobics, tiny tot time and new this year is log rolling.
We are located at 3065 St. Paul Road on the north side of Owatonna, just off of 26th Street. You can find out more information by checking out the Parks and Recreation website at ci.owatonna.mn.us/parkrecreation, becoming a Fan of the River Springs Water Park Facebook page, or by calling us at 507-774-7370. We look forward to spending the summer with you!
River Springs Water Park – Programs Schedule Update
Check out some of the programs offered at River Springs this summer. For more information, visit the Parks and Recreation website or call the River Springs at 507-774-7370. Beginning Aug. 9 all program times will change to as follows:
• Water Aerobics classes will be held Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and Monday through Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
• Tiny Tot Program will be held Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m.-noon.
• Water Walk will be held Monday through Friday from 7-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-noon.
• Lap Swim will be held Monday through Friday from 7-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-noon.
• Log Rolling Sponsored by “Wottreng Family Dental” and “Wayne, Norrid, Wetmore Wealth Management” will be held Monday through Friday from 7-8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-noon.
River Springs Water Park – Specials and Events
Here’s what you have to look forward to each week:
• Monday: Grandparents Day. Grandparents get into River Springs for free with a paid grandchild at normal facility rates (one grandparent per grandchild).
• Tuesday: Twilight Day. Admission into River Springs is the Twilight Rate all day.
• Wednesday: Family Day. All day families get into River Springs for $4.50 per individual or $13.50 per family of up to six people ($2.25 charge for each addition person over the six people)
• Friday: Facebook Friday. Check out our Facebook Page every Friday where we will post a new special each week!
A different Special or Event is scheduled to take place at River Springs every Sunday. Here’s what is in store for August…
• Aug. 8 – Mystery Special/Family Day Special: All day admission is $4.50 per person or $21 per family up to six people, each additional family member is $3.50.
• Aug. 15 — Pre Fair Special: $3.50 admission for everyone all day.
• Aug. 22 – Super Splash Special/Customer Appreciation: $3.00 admission for everyone all day.
Lake Kohlmier
Lake Kohlmier is open for land and aquatic equipment rentals! Stop out today to rent various water vessels to explore Lake Kohlmier. Rates are $6 per hour and hours are Thursday through Friday from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon-7 p.m.
Youth Fall Activities
Registration for Youth Volleyball (grades 1-6) and Youth Football (grades 1-6) is taking place now through Aug. 11. Visit our online registration site for program information. Register online, over the phone at 507-444-4321 or in person at the Park and Rec Office, which is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Adult Fall Activities
Registration for Adult Softball, Kickball and Bean Bag League has closed. Schedules for Kickball and Bags will be out on Aug. 9 with a tentative start date of Aug. 16-17 for Kickball and Aug. 25 for Rec Bags League and Aug. 26 for Competitive. Softball schedules will be out on Aug. 16 with tentative start dates of Aug. 25 for Men’s Upper League, Aug. 26 for Men’s Lower League and Aug. 31 for Co-Rec League. Schedules will be posted on our Adult Schedules/Standings webpage. Adult Volleyball registration is set to open on Aug. 23. Questions, please call the Parks and Rec office at 507-444-4321 or Drake Simonson at 507-774-7362.