The SteeleCoWorks program hosts Signing Day to celebrate Steele County high school students choosing to enter the workforce after they graduate.
The event will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Torey's Restaurant in the upper level conference room.
Through SteeleCoWorks, more than 65 students have connected to business, and the program says it expects many more before the end of the school year, despite covid keeping them out of school facilities for tours and visits.
SteeleCoWorks said in a statement that it "understands the crisis we are facing around workforce shortages, and that this program is one avenue for working on this challenge."