Locally owned and operated Community Bank Owatonna and its Board of Directors are pleased to announce that Shannon Fawley has joined its team as Vice President, Chief Information Technology/Operations Officer, and Cory Shaw has joined its President, Commercial Real Estate Lender team as Assistant Vice and Business Lending Specialist.
Fawley received her degree in Computers/Information Management and has been in the technology field for over twenty years. In addition to her technology experience, she has over twenty years of experience in the banking industry. Fawley has a passion for customer service and is excited to be part of a local community bank. Fawley and her husband have resided in Owatonna since 2005.
“We are excited for Shannon to join the Staff of Community Bank Owatonna,” said Steve Grams, President/CEO of Community Bank Owatonna. “Her knowledge of Information Technology and Cybersecurity is vital in today’s complex banking environment.”
Shaw received his degree from the University of Minnesota-Mankato, majoring in finance, and has over 22 years’ experience in the banking industry. Shaw’s area of specialty is small business lending in the areas of real estate financing, equipment financing, and operating lines of credit.
“We are pleased to have Cory join the Staff of Community Bank Owatonna,” said Steve Grams, President/CEO of Community Bank Owatonna. “His experience and knowledge of business lending is a tremendous asset to the organization.”