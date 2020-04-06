Knights of Columbus thanks local community

OWATONNA — Knights of Columbus Owatonna Council #945 would like to thank all who responded to the appeal during their recent Wheelchair Sunday event held March 7th & 8th at the local parishes. $14,500 was raised locally in the efforts. These generous donations will help to provide wheelchairs for the poorest of the poor — veterans and their families across Minnesota, others in need in the United States and individuals in developing countries around the world.
In close association with the Knights of Columbus, the American Wheelchair Mission delivers brand new wheelchairs to physically disabled people, with a goal of providing 100 million wheelchairs to individuals around the world. These wheelchairs allow children to go to school, adults to go to work and provide for their families, and the elderly to get out of a bed they may have been confined to for years.
The Knights of Columbus was founded on the principles of charity, unity and fraternity in 1882. For information on the Knights of Columbus, please visit KofC.org.
The American Wheelchair Mission is a non-profit organization delivering free, brand new wheelchairs around the world to people in need of mobility. You can see videos of Knights of Columbus answering prayers with the gift of mobility at Amwheelchair.org.