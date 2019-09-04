OWATONNA — September welcomes the fall equinox and the Harvest Moon, as well as the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn in the early evening sky this month.
The autumn equinox occurs on Sept. 23. The full moon closest to the autumn equinox is called the Harvest Moon. The full moon this month is on Friday, Sept. 13. The Moon normally averages rising about an hour later each night, but a full moon rising near the date of the autumn equinox rises just a half hour later than the previous night. This phenomena occurs several days before and after the full moon. The extra moonlight in the sky near sunset is what gives rise to the term “Harvest Moon”. Having a large orange Moon near the horizon for several nights in a row can give the impression of having several nights of full moons.
Bright yellowish Jupiter is in the south sky above the constellation Scorpius as the evening darkens. Jupiter slowly moves to the west and sets about midnight at the beginning of the month and near 10 p.m. at month’s end. Jupiter is the brightest object in the evening sky other than the Moon.
Yellowish Saturn is also in the south sky to the left of the constellation Sagittarius as the evening sky darkens. Saturn is to the far left of Jupiter, but is at nearly the same level above the horizon. In early September, Saturn sets near 2 a.m. but by months end it sets near midnight.
From Sept. 4-8 the Moon is in the vicinity of Jupiter and Saturn.
September Sky Events
• Sept. 4–8: In the early evening sky, on September 4th & 5th the Moon is to the right of Jupiter on Sept. 4th and 5th and between Jupiter and Saturn on the 6th and 7th. On the 8th, the Moon is to the left of Saturn.
• Sept. 12–15: Look for the nearly full Moon rising in the east near the time of sunset.
• Sept. 20: In the evening south sky, the Moon is to the right, but very close to the orange star Aldebaran.
• Sept. 23: In the morning sky, the autumn equinox occurs at 2:50 a.m.
• Sept. 25–26: In the east in the morning sky an hour before sunrise, the Moon is above the star Regulus on the 25th and to the left of Regulus on the 26th.
