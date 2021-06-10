To thank Vice President of Economic Development Marsha Danielson for her many years of service and wish her well in the next phase of her higher education career, South Central College is hosting a farewell gathering 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 at Buffalo Wild Wings, 301 St. Andrews Drive, Mankato. Anyone who knows Danielson is encouraged to stop by to say farewell and congratulate her on her new role as president of MSCS.
In April, SCC announced that Danielson was named the new president of Minnesota State College Southeast (MSCS) effective July 1, 2021. For more than 25 years, Danielson has made a significant impact on the region, serving in various education, non-profit and community leadership roles.