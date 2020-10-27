West Hills Social Commons Reopening!
West Hills Social Commons is now open Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Please remember you must pre-register for all programs and walk-ins are not allowed. To register please call 507-444-4280 or go online to http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/293/Online-Registration. When you arrive at West Hills Social Commons please stop at the front desk to check in.
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through the end of 2020. Please check back for 2021 dates. AARP classes can be taken online at https://www.aarpdriversafety.org. Use the code Drivingskills for a discount.
Semcac Senior Dinning
Dining at West Hills Social Commons is still on hold, but patrons are more than welcome to come to the Social commons to pick up their meals to go. Please call Semcac to make reservations or with questions.
Semcac is looking for volunteer drivers to help deliver Meals on Wheels during the week. Please call 507-455-3195 for more information.
Bowling Scores
Highlights for Oct.16
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Chuck Newgard
Game 1: Delores Boyer 182 (+26)
Game 2: Jerry Drevlow 256 (+63); Jim Gasner 179 (+32); Paula Burshem 219 (+31); Delores Boyer 186 (+30)
Game 3: Paula Burshem 225 (+37)
Series High Over Average: Delores Boyer 527 (+59)
Split Conversions: Marty Speikers (3-6-7);
Reuben Ebelilng (4-5 and 3-10); Delores Boyer (3-10)
Highlights for Oct. 19
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Janice Walker
Game 1: Janice Walker 137 (+26)
Game 2: Janice Walker 166 (+55); Sharon Hassing 181 (+41);
Jim Harlicker 181 (+40); Myland Vroman 194 (+25)
Game 3: Judy A. Johnson 168 (+35)
Series High Over Average: Sharon Hassing 484 (+64)
Split Conversions: Mike Dettmer (3-6-7-10 and 5-7); Judy Drevlow (9-10 and 3-10 twice);
Jim Gasner (3-10); Reuben Ebeling (9-10 and 3-10)
Seniors, come and join us on Monday and/or Friday mornings at 9 a.m. for bowling fun! All averages can compete for prize money!