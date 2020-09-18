In fair time tradition, here is something delicious, simple and different, broccoli on a stick.

1 package grilling sticks

Broccoli florets

Cherry (or grape) tomatoes, halved

Red onion, trimmed to broccoli size

Fresh basil

Vegetable or olive oil

Lemon pepper seasoning

Soak the sticks for an hour or so.

Thread the vegetables (the broccoli, onion, tomato, and basil) on the stick. Repeat until its filled, but be sure to leave enough space for a handle.

Place the loaded sticks on a baking screen or roasting pan. A pan with a corrugated bottom or a pan bottom covered with crumpled foil will work. Brush or spray them with the oil, then give the sticks a good shake of lemon pepper. Place the pan in a 400 degree oven and roast for about 15-20 minutes. Serve hot!

These can also be cooked on a grill. You can lightly add salt to the sticks, but don’t add any if the lemon pepper seasoning already contains it.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

