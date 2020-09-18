In fair time tradition, here is something delicious, simple and different, broccoli on a stick.
1 package grilling sticks
Broccoli florets
Cherry (or grape) tomatoes, halved
Red onion, trimmed to broccoli size
Fresh basil
Vegetable or olive oil
Lemon pepper seasoning
Soak the sticks for an hour or so.
Thread the vegetables (the broccoli, onion, tomato, and basil) on the stick. Repeat until its filled, but be sure to leave enough space for a handle.
Place the loaded sticks on a baking screen or roasting pan. A pan with a corrugated bottom or a pan bottom covered with crumpled foil will work. Brush or spray them with the oil, then give the sticks a good shake of lemon pepper. Place the pan in a 400 degree oven and roast for about 15-20 minutes. Serve hot!
These can also be cooked on a grill. You can lightly add salt to the sticks, but don’t add any if the lemon pepper seasoning already contains it.