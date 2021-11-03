Angela Gonzales, Administrative Assistant, and Jill Holmes, Scholarship Coordinator, with the Owatonna Foundation attended the Owatonna High School College and Career Day on Wednesday.
The Owatonna Foundation has been operating in the Owatonna Community since 1957. With support from local businesses and individuals, the Owatonna Foundation has awarded almost $13 million in grants and scholarships. All grants are designated for capital campaign projects in one of the Foundation’s four interest areas: Recreation, Arts, Education, and Community. Additionally, the Owatonna Foundation funds $30,0000 in scholarships for Owatonna students attending community or technical colleges. Included in these scholarships is the Melanie B. Nelson Family Scholarship that awards up to $3,000 annually to women going into STEM and other areas of work that are currently dominated by men.
“The focus of today’s events were our scholarships and reaching out to OHS students and faculty and discussing what the Foundation has to offer students. Our goal is like that of many local businesses here in Owatonna. We want to help fund opportunities for students to receive training in a trade in the hopes that they will return to Owatonna and help fill the many job openings that Owatonna has to offer." Gonzales said.
Gonzales and Holmes spent the afternoon talking to students about their future goals, meeting with local businesses to partner with them in the future if they have employees that need training, and networking with surrounding technical and community colleges to help bridge the gap in financial aid needs for Owatonna students.
For more information about the Owatonna Foundation scholarships and deadlines, please visit their website at www.owatonnafoundation.org or follow them on Facebook.
