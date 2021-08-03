The Owatonna Foundation's next grant application deadline is Sept. 1. Owatonna-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations working on capital projects in the areas of community, arts, recreation, and education may apply.
Recently, the Owatonna Foundation has awarded grants for many community projects including funding towards new PPE storage, a paratech rescue system for the Owatonna Fire Department and more.
Complete grant guidelines and applications can be found at owatonnafoundation.org. Due to the current situation with COVID-19, please mail your application to PO Box 642, Owatonna or email the application to info@owatonnafoundation.org. If you have questions or need more information, call Executive Director Laura Resler at 507-455-2995 or email info@owatonnafoundation.org.