Come one, come all, you’ll really have a ball,
it’s Steele County Free Fair time again,
there was no Steel County Fair last year,
because of the terrible CoVid19 fear,
the first time that has happened,
since folks cannot remember when.
Now on August 17th, twenty twenty-one,
we will all come back to have great fun,
the great music of Luverne, the Concertina Man,
and Hans on the accordion, a one man band,
we listen and see some folks tap their toes,
then we hear, and watch, the Leon Olson Show.
Elmer Reseland, then Jim Gleason,
both did so well, managing the Fair,
Mr. Scott Kovelka now fills that chair,
Scott has made arrangement ,
for some really great entertainment,
new at the fair in twenty-one,
come enjoy it, you will have great fun,
you’ll be quite tired, when the day is done.
Jurassic Kingdom is new this year,
Max Power and Nitro the Robot,
Mobile Dairy Classroom in a 32 foot trailer,
The Moogisian and his dairy show,
grab a drink at the Steele Saloon,
crowds gather at the food stands at noon.
Craig Morton and Jason Pritchet,
The White Sidewalls, Debbie Anthony,
Thunderstruck, Branded Hot country,
The White Keys, Hairball, Johnny Holm Band Dan Stursa, then Central Bull Riders,
time now, for a cold one and some “Sliders.”
The old and young come to enjoy the Fair,
there are things of interest for everyone there,
after the Fair is over, and their trucks drive away,
we have great hopes it will return another day.
I hope this year’s Fair will be a huge success,
over 300,00 attendees, I would guess.
Bud Peka
Owatonna