Here is something different, colorful and nutritious. You might have to search for a market that carries the purple, white and orange carrots. I recommend you use unsalted butter and do not add any salt to the cooking; carrots are sweet without any sodium to disrupt their natural flavor.
2 cups carrots, sliced, in equal amounts of each color
1/4 cup unsalted butter
2 tablespoons sliced almonds
1 tablespoon fresh or dry parsley flakes
When ready to prepare the colorful carrots, scrub and trim them, then slice all in to one-eighth inch thick coins.
Bring a saucepan with water to a boil. Dump in the prepared carrots and lightly boil until you can pierce a carrot coin with a toothpick.
Drain and cool the carrots under cold wate.
In a skillet, melt the butter and add the almond slices. Stir, and when sizzling add the carrots and stir-fry until the carrots are well heated and glazed, just a minute or two.
To enhance the colorful dish, add the parsley. Serve hot and buttery.