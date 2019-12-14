Here is something different, colorful and nutritious. You might have to search for a market that carries the purple, white and orange carrots. I recommend you use unsalted butter and do not add any salt to the cooking; carrots are sweet without any sodium to disrupt their natural flavor.

2 cups carrots, sliced, in equal amounts of each color

1/4 cup unsalted butter

2 tablespoons sliced almonds

1 tablespoon fresh or dry parsley flakes

When ready to prepare the colorful carrots, scrub and trim them, then slice all in to one-eighth inch thick coins.

Bring a saucepan with water to a boil. Dump in the prepared carrots and lightly boil until you can pierce a carrot coin with a toothpick.

Drain and cool the carrots under cold wate.

In a skillet, melt the butter and add the almond slices. Stir, and when sizzling add the carrots and stir-fry until the carrots are well heated and glazed, just a minute or two.

To enhance the colorful dish, add the parsley. Serve hot and buttery.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

