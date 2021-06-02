Hudson Aase — LeRoy & Leona Stockwell, $500

Michelle Angeles — Bilingual Seal World Language Certificate

Shamso Abdullahi — Owatonna Foundation, $3,000

Asad Ali — Bruce Larson Memorial (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $1,200

Emma Anderson — Kiwanis Club of Owatonna, $500 and MN-Dakotas District Kiwanis Educational Foundation, $750

Cora Barrett — Random Acts of Kindness (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $500

Lauryn Bateman — Owatonna Cheerleading Association, $175

Joseph Bellomy — Kenneth Wilcox (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $600

Jenna Bergeron — Random Acts of Kindness (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $500

Connor Budach — MN Masonic Charities Heritage, $3,000

Samuel Buegler — Little Theatre of Owatonna Veta Alexander, $500

Nolan Burmeister — Saint John’s Advanced Designee ROTC, $155,838

Abdinasir Dahir — Bilingual Seal World Language Certificate

Emilia Edel — Owatonna Cheerleading Association, $225

Elise Egbert — Federated Insurance Business, $1,000

Mirah Eichten — Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science, $10,000/4 years

Parker Erickson — Grandparents for Education, $500 and Owatonna Foundation, $3,000

Hailey Fox — HomeTown Credit Union, $500

Hannah Gebur — Andrew Lawrence Memorial, $1,500 and Roepke Continuing Education (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $500

Laura Gebur — Owatonna Elks, $500 and Kiwanis Club of Owatonna, $500

Jenna Gleason — Federated Employees Credit Union, $500 and Owatonna Lions Club, $500 and Mann Math (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $1,250 and Meilahn Family (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $4,000/4 years and Red Cross Blood Drive, $750, and Ted G. Ringhofer, $1,000

Candace Goodsell — Federated Challenge Big Brother Big Sister, $2,000

Zander Hammann — Owatonna Cheerleading Association, $100

Faith Hanson — Owatonna Cheerleading Association, $200

Brooklyn Houser — Full Circle Counseling & Wellness (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $500 and The Power of One, $500

Sydney Hunst — Brenda Wilcox (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $600 and Gopher Sport/Malcolm Stephenson Student Athlete, $2,500 and Jeff Kath Memorial, $5,000

Nataly Hurtado Tiza — Owatonna Cheerleading Association, $125

Kathryn Ihrke — C.P. Mickelson, $500

Abdifatah Isman — Bilingual Seal World Language Certificate

Adela Interiano — Hispanic Unidos (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $1,000

Libby Janka — Don Tuerk Memorial, $500

Ashton Jensen — Charles & Norma Buxton (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $5,000/4 years, and Mann Math (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $1,250, and MN-Dakotas District Kiwanis Educational Foundation, $750

Tyger Jensen — Federated Challenge Big Brother Big Sister, $2,500

Courtney Kath — Federated Insurance Business, $1,000

Bailey Keck — Owatonna FFA (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $1,500, and Steele County Robert Chladek Academic Agribusiness (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $5,000

Ashley Kellar — Roepke Continuing Education (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $500

Rachel Kellar — Owatonna Foundation, $3,000

Sarah Kingland — P.E.O. Star — Chapter DZ, $500

Zachary Kubicek — National Merit Scholar, $3,000/4 years

Garrett LaPlount — Dave Schroeder Law Enforcement Memorial, $400

Isabelle Leonard — Andrew Lawrence Memorial, $1,500

Madison Levy — Owatonna Cheerleading Association, $175

Zachary Liebl — Andrew Lawrence Memorial, $1,500, and Owatonna Elks, $500, and HomeTown Credit Union, $1,500, and Rob Willmott Memorial, $500

Maxwell Liverseed — Federated Challenge Big Brother Big Sister, $2,000

Elissa Macias — Hispanic Unidos (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $1,000

Lucy Macius — Edward Stepanek (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $10,000/4 years

Jacob Meiners — Class of ‘58 (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $1,200, and Owatonna Elks, $500

Machayla Millhouse — Don Tuerk Memorial, $1,000

Abigail Munns — Federated Employees Credit Union, $500

Maggie Newhouse — Andrew Lawrence Memorial, $1,500, and Kiwanis Club of Owatonna, $500

Hailee Olson — Open Arms Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention, $500

Evan Parker — Rensselaer Medal, $25,000/4 years

Lauren Phelps — Lee Foundation (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $1,000, and Owatonna Lions Club, $500, and MN-Dakotas District Kiwanis Educational Foundation, $750, and Nancy A. Schroht Memorial (Band), $500

Arian Piepho — Owatonna Elks, $500, and Kiwanis Club of Owatonna, $500, and KRFO/KAT Kountry “Scholar Dollars,” $500, and Rob Willmott Memorial, $500

Nicholas Pilcher — Owatonna Elks, $500, and Kiwanis Club of Owatonna, $500, and Lee Foundation (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $1,000, and Mann Math (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $1,250

Alexis Ringhofer — From the Heart/Tyler Harlicker Memorial, $1,000

Saide Rodriguez — Bilingual Seal World Language Certificate

Gabriel Rysavy — Andrew Lawrence Memorial, $1,500

Mariah Schroht — Daughters of the American Revolution Honorable Mention, $20, and Kiwanis Club of Owatonna, $500, and Random Acts of Kindness (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $500

Caleb Schuler — Becky Hofmann Morris Memorial (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $1,000

Alivia Schuster — Owatonna Foundation, $3,000

Cheryl Smith — C.P. Mickelson, $500, and Owatonna Elks, $500, and KRFO/KAT Kountry “Scholar Dollars,” $500, and Maggie Dixon Honorary (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $500

Grace Smith — Catholic United Financial

Samuel Snitker — Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric, $500, and Rich & Judy Strunc Memorial, $1,000

Abe Stockwell — Gopher Sport/Malcolm Stephenson Student Athlete, $2,500, and Ron Baker Memorial (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $3,500

Gabriel Tratz — Full Circle Counseling & Wellness (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $500

Alex Tryhus — Roepke Continuing Education (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $500

Lane Versteeg — Edward Stepanek (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $10,000/4 years, and Mann Math (administered by the ISD 761 Foundation), $1,250, and Semper Fidelis All-American Academy, and Triple “A” Award, $1,000/4 years

Abigail Webster — Don Tuerk Memorial, $1,000, and From the Heart/Tyler Harlicker Memorial, $1,000

Angela Zaccaria — Kiwanis Club of Owatonna, $500

