The University of Minnesota Extension is excited to host a three part Dairy Discussion Series on hot topics for dairy farmers. The series will be held on Aug. 3-5 from noon-12:30 p.m. Come prepared to share ideas, ask questions, and engage in a discussion with other farmers and Extension Educators.
Monday, Aug. 3: Feeding in Hot Weather & Dealing with Forage Shortages
Discuss strategies for feeding in hot weather, share ideas for balancing TMRs, adjusting feedstuffs, alternatives for feeding schedules and how to address forage shortages that we will likely encounter later this year; from alternatives to buying hay.
Discussion leaders: Jim Salfer, Issac Salfer, Stacey Caughey & Dr. Andy Mueller
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Beat the Heat: Strategies to Help Keep Cows Cool
We will chat about strategies on how to keep cows cool and comfortable this summer with video footage from a MN farm who focuses on good cooling strategies for their cows. Discussion on ventilation, fans, and sprinkler use on dairy farms.
Discussion leaders: Karen Johnson, Kevin Janni & Jim Salfer
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Managing Flies on the Dairy
We will cover fly biology, life cycles, and strategies for managing flies on the dairy. Be ready to share your tips and tricks for fly management with other dairy farmers.
Discussion leaders: Claire LaCanne, Brad Heins & Jim Salfer
Pre-registration is required. Register at z.umn.edu/lunchtimedairy by noon Friday, July 31. You will receive a Zoom link after registration closes. If you are unable to attend the live session, you will receive the recordings via email. Any questions, contact Adam Austing at aausting@umn.edu or Claire LaCanne at lacanne@umn.edu.