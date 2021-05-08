She was born in a log cabin,
and lived there for years,
she had lost her mother,
then shed so many tears.
now a childhood orphan,
that was a great loss,
her oldest sister Katy,
in their humble home,
then, became the boss.
the girls raised each other,
all four eventually, married,
and became good mothers.
Rosie was rather small,
with her back against the wall,
she stood just five feet tall,
Rose was my dear mother,
she said I am her “Bud,”
roses have thorns in their side,
I was a thorn in her’s,
I know that now, for sure.
R.I.P. Little Rosie,
Happy Mother’s Day
with God, in Heaven.
With love, for you, I pray.
Happy Mother’s Day
to all Mothers!
Your son,
Bud Peka
Owatonna