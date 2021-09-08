Owatonna Shoe will hold a free shoe fitting and gait assessment clinic 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, Sept. 18 at their store, 121 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Greg Lenz, PT, ATC from Owatonna Sports & Physical Therapy and the shoe store's entire staff will be on hand.

Staff and others will perform an assessment of visitors' walking or running, offer a video analysis of their gait on the treadmill, help them find footwear solutions and give them basic training tips to keep them running or walking without pain.

