Applications for the 2021 Steele County Toys for Tots program are due Dec. 1. Applications are available for download on the Steele County Toys for Tots website https://owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org or at the following locations. Applicants must print the application, fill it out and mail back no later than Dec. 1.
Minnesota Prairie County Alliance, 630 Florence Ave., Owatonna
Community Pathways of Steele County, 155 Oakdale St., Owatonna
Owatonna Public Library — Children’s area, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna
Salvation Army, 1810 Cedar Ave. S., Owatonna
Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna
Lerberg’s Foods, 120 5th Ave., Ellendale
Ellendale Food Shelf, 200 Sixth St., Ellendale
First National Bank, 9087 SW 37th Ave., Hope
State Bank of Red Wing – Medford, 115 1st St. NE., Medford
Completed applications may be returned to Minnesota Prairie County Alliance; or Community Pathways of Steele County or mailed on or before Dec. 1 to:
Steele County Toys for Tots/Family To Family
P.O. Box 199
Owatonna, MN 55060
Parents/Guardians and children must live in Steele County. Children must be 15 and younger as of December 31, 2021, and school-aged must be attending school or home schooled. The application must be completed by the parents or guardians. If you have shared or joint custody, please indicate by including that person’s name and their address.
Toy distribution will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna on Dec. 13-14. Due to COVID-19 Steele County Toys for Tots will select and bag your child’s gifts. Recipients will not be selecting their own toys as they have in the past. Please print clearly and accurately and include the type of toys your children would like on your application.