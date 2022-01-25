Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Jan 26
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Works, 3000 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Jan 27
Pints with a Purpose - Supporting Rachel's Light • 5 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. This months Pints with a Purpose will support Rachel's Light! $1 of every Foremost beer pint and root beer pint sold on January 27 - ALL DAY - will be donated to Rachel's Light. Want to learn more? Rachel's Light volunteers will be at Foremost from 5-7 p.m.
Friday, Jan 28
Bold & Cold Soup Supper • 4-7 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. The Steele County Historical Society will be selling delicious soups for the community to help warm your spirits during the cold January nights. This year's Soup Supper will be take-out only and require advanced reservations. We will begin taking orders on January 24 and accept them through 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 27. Call the History Center during those times to reserve your delicious bowls of soup and support a local organization! Call us at 507-451-1420 if you have any questions. Cost per bowl: $5.
Winter Weekend Out open swim, log rolling • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Owatonna Middle School, 500 15th Street NE, Owatonna. During open swim there will be 2 lifeguards on duty and the diving boards will be open. All children must be accompanied by a parent. Children with lifejackets must always be within arm's reach of a parent. Log Rolling sponsored by "Wottreng Family Dental" and "Wayne, Norrid, Wetmore Wealth Management Ameriprise Financial Services. $4 per person.
Saturday, Jan 29
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Genealogy Exhibit: The Woven Tapestry of our Community • 12-3 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This new exhibit focuses on genealogy in Steele County and the SCHS Genealogy research room. Staff and volunteers will be able to show guests around the History Center and Genealogy Research Room as well as answer questions. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided to guests. Admission to this exhibit opening is free. For more information, please call 507-451-1420.
Winter Weekend Out cardboard sled races, snow shoe demo • 1-3 p.m., West Hills Social Commons, 500 Dunnell Dr, Owatonna. Design and build a person powered, corrugated cardboard sled capable of withstanding the descent down the West Hills sledding hill. Class 1: Age 10 and under Class 2: Ages 11-17. All participants building a cardboard sled must be registered to race in the competition. If building a sled is not your thing, just bring your own sled and join the fun! No registration required for regular sledding. New to snow shoeing? Come try out our brand new adult and child snow shoes at the sledding hill. No registration required. Back up date: February 5, 1-3 p.m.
House on Fire band • 1 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. House on Fire is a collection of songs written by Chris Hepola. HOF does not have a strong emphasis on genre, though you can hear the influences in the music.
Winter Weekend Out Rock on Ice at Morehouse • 5:30-8 p.m., Morehouse Park, 350 School Street, Owatonna. Music, lights, fun...we'll be Rockin' on ice! Bring the whole family down, warm up by the bonfire and enjoy a night skating to the music!
Karaoke Saturday • 8-11 p.m., Wings Tavern & Grille, 1805 South Elm Ave., Owatonna.
Sunday, Jan 30
Yoga at Mineral Springs Brewery • 11 a.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Join us for an all-levels yoga class at Mineral Springs Brewery, and then enjoy a delicious beer after class. Stephanie Hanson from Sollid Studios will guide you through an easy 45 minute yoga class, then MSB will provide a beer of your choice afterward. $20.
Winter Weekend Out family ice fishing • 1-3 p.m., Lake Kohlmier, Owatonna. Limited equipment and bait will be provided — holes will be pre-drilled for fishing. This is a free event for everyone to attend. Backup date: February 6, 1-3 p.m.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Tuesday, Feb 01
Genealogy Club • 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call 507-451-7970.
Alzheimer's evening caregiver support group • 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. The Support Group helps caregivers to develop coping methods, and encourages caregivers to maintain their personal, physical, and emotional health, as well as providing care for the person in their life with dementia. This group meets on the second floor at Trinity and an elevator is available for those need it. For more information please contact MaryAnne Higgins (507) 363-6911 or maryannehiggins1955@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Feb 02
Coffee Club • 9:30 a.m., Sollid Studios, 1400 S. Oak Ave., Owatonna. On the first Wednesday of the month, join us for coffee, snacks and friendship. We want to extend the time we spend together beyond our classes and enjoy our community together. All are welcome — even if you are new to the studio!
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Works, 3000 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962