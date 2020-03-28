Who doesn’t like mac n’ cheese? This is the all American comfort food favorite of most children and is well accepted by adults. Today the most popular way to get you mac n’ cheese is from that little box, and there are a lot of choices. Here is my take on how to get that little box of goodness cooked and on the table in a variety of ways. These make for four servings.
Breakfast
1 box mac n’ cheese, cooked as directed
1/2 cup bacon, cooked and crumbled
1/2 cup mild cheddar or jack cheese, shredded
4 eggs
Butter, for the eggs if you are frying them
Mix the bacon in the prepared mac n’ cheese and add in the extra cheese. Poach or fry the eggs. Simply top a serving of the mac n’ cheese with the egg.
Lunch
1 box mac n’ cheese, cooked up as directed
1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
Tomato, thinly sliced
Lettuce leaves
Mayonnaise
Hamburger buns
Add the shredded cheddar to the prepared mac n’ cheese. Spread some mayo on a bun bottom. Next, add a layer of mac n’ cheese topped with a tomato slice and lettuce. Close it up and eat.
Along with what’s in sliced buns
Cook up a box of mac n’ cheese, adding a bit of your favorite shredded cheese. Spread some of the mixture alongside the hot dog in its bun. Further, spoon some on top of that hamburger for a different take on a “cheeseburger”.
Soup
1 box mac n’ cheese, cooked up as directed
1 can (4.5 ounces) chicken, drained and crumbled
1 cup of 2% or skim milk
Pinch of dried rosemary
1/2 teaspoon mustard powder
Croutons (optional)
Mix the prepared mac n’ cheese with the milk in a saucepan and bring it to a low simmer. Add the seasoning along with the chicken and simmer for 3-4 minutes to blend all the flavors.
Top the bowl of soup with some croutons for serving, if desired. It’s good with or without.
Salad
1 box mac n’ cheese, cooked up as directed and chilled
1/2 cup celery, chopped
1-2 green onions, include some green
1/2 cup blue cheese, crumbled
1/4 cup bacon, crisped and crumbled
Mayonnaise
Salt and pepper to your taste
Mix everything, adding just enough mayonnaise to dampen. Taste and adjust saltiness, add a bit of black pepper, then refrigerate until serving to allow flavors to mingle.
Ala Mexicana
1 box mac n’ cheese, cooked as directed
1/2 cup pepper jack cheese, shredded
1 can (15 ounces) petite tomatoes, drained
1 tablespoon minced onion, used dried flakes as an alternative
2 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
1/2 cup chorizo, cooked and crumbled
Crushed tortilla chips
Mix up everything except the chips and pack it in to a casserole dish. Top it with the tortilla chips. Subject this filled casserole to a 350 degree oven for about thirty minutes. Be sure it is well heated to serve.
A jar of mild salsa can be used as an alternative to petite tomatoes.
Kid’s favorite
1 box of mac n’ cheese, cooked as directed
1/2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
1 teaspoon mustard powder
2-3 hot dogs, sliced in 1/4 inch coins
Mix it all together in the pan and heat it well to melt the added cheese and serve it up.
Turkey breast, cooked ham or cooked sausage slices can be an alternative to hot dogs.
Italiano Mac n’ Cheese
1 box mac n’ cheese, cooked up as directed
1 can (15 ounces) chopped tomato
1 can (4 ounces) tomato sauce
1 tablespoon dried onion flakes
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon dried Italian seasoning
1 cup ground beef, cooked and crumbled (optional)
Parmesan cheese, grated
Mix everything well in a pot and simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring often.
If you wish, you can top it with the Parmesan cheese.
Some red wine may be substituted for some of the tomato juice.
Mac n’ Cheese for a BBQ or camp out
The package is sealed and light weight, which is perfect for carrying in a back pack; just carry and aluminum pot.
1 box of mac n’ cheese, cooked up as directed
Put the pot on a hanger over the campfire or on the hot end of the BBQ grill to make the mac n’ cheese.
Depending on how much effort you want to put in to the mac n’ cheese, just about any meat can be added, or more cheese, etc. However, with the sharp flavors of the meat cooked over the backyard grill or campfire, the mac n’ cheese is enough.
Dessert
1 box mac n’ cheese, cooked up as directed and chilled
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 cup sweet apple, peeled, cored and chopped
1/2 cup crushed vanilla wafers
Mix the sugar and apples with the mac n’ cheese. Top each serving with the crushed wafers. Other firm fruits or berried are good alternatives.
A box of mac n’ cheese is pretty good as it comes, but adding a half cup of another cheese raises it in flavor and versatility. It certainly makes for a perfect side dish to just about any meat entree and is nutritious and economical. Further, just about any youngster liked mac n’ cheese. My three certainly did.