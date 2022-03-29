As part of the Lead for Minnesota fellowship experience, fellows will serve full-time with a local Minnesota nonprofit or government entity, city or county level, to address a critical community challenge alongside the mentorship of a local leader. They will also partake in a premier training program throughout the fellowship.
Lead For Minnesota (LFMN) and the national nonprofit Lead For America (LFA) today announced its 2022 Fellowship application for Minnesota. Selected Fellows will address Minnesota's most pressing challenges at the local level and join a national cohort of other leaders committed to supporting the communities they call home. The Fellowship application closes on April 15.
Lead For America is a national service program building the next generation of leaders for our country, starting in American communities across all 50 states. All Fellows serve in a paid, full-time service AmeriCorps Fellowship alongside a local leader in their hometown or home state for one year, before advancing into positions of community, state, and national leadership. Since 2018, LFA has placed over 215 Fellows across 35 states, including 11 LFMN Fellows that started in 2021. Past Minnesota Fellows have served to address the state’s most pressing challenges, from rural broadband to public health and economic development in communities like Warroad and the Twin Cities.
Lead For Minnesota Fellows will tackle critical challenges facing the state, like community technology innovation and housing affordability, in communities from Appleton and Red Lake to Waseca.
The following organizations will host Fellows in their communities that candidates can apply to serve with:
Waseca: Chamber & Art Center is looking for a Community Arts & Culture Fellow
Waseca Public Schools is looking for a Student Career Pathways Fellow
Waseca County Government & Waseca Library is looking for a Broadband Fellow
The Fellowship application closes on April 15. Fellows will begin their one-year commitment to service in August and finish in July 2023. After graduating, Fellows will continue to be a part of Lead For America’s network of local, state, and national leaders.