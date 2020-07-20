Effective immediately, Etiquette Matters LLC - an executive presence, etiquette and protocol consultancy - has relocated its office to the Owatonna Business Development Center in order accommodate continued business growth and service rendering.
Etiquette Matters LLC will leverage its new office space to provide expanded services for in-person as well as virtual trainings, while providing new internal operational efficiencies. Additionally, the new space will equip Etiquette Matters consultants with a spacious conference room, which allows physical distancing to be maintained, as required by the Department of Health Services.
“We’re truly happy and excited to relocate to our new office space in Owatonna. We’re especially pleased to be able to move into a building with significantly more space, while remaining in our home city of Owatonna. More than anything, this move represents our continued ironclad commitment to serving our clients and helping them foster business relationships through effective training and coaching of their employees and family members.” said Kim Purscell, President of Etiquette Matters.
As of July 1, 2020, the Etiquette Matters office is located at 1065 SW 24th Ave, Suite 117, Owatonna, MN 55060, with a contact phone number of (507)363-1634.