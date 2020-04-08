OWATONNA — The intersection of Rose Street and Grove Avenue will be closed for construction beginning Friday, April 10. Crews will replace a sanitary sewer and construct a mini roundabout at the intersection.
For Rose Street, a detour will be posted using Elm Avenue, Fremont Street, Mineral Springs Road, Cherry Street, and Pine Avenue. The detour route has only an 11’-8” clearance so trucks will need to use an alternate route.
For Grove Avenue, a detour will be posted using Pearl Street, Elm Avenue, and Fremont Street.
Work will also resume in the next few weeks along Rose Street from Hoffman Avenue to Willow Avenue to complete pavement rehabilitation work that was started last year and update sidewalk pedestrian ramps to the current Americans with Disability Act requirements. That work will be done under traffic. Lane closures with flaggers may be used. Expect delays.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction.