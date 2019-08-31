As we bring the warm summer season to a close, life certainly switches gears for many in Minnesota. Soon we will be rolling the docks in from the lakes, winterizing boats and cabins, getting into new routines and activities that come along with the school year. It’s a great time in the yearly cycle of Church activity too. Sunday School, and youth activities that have taken a summer hiatus kick into full gear. Church attendance surges in most churches and there is a feeling of renewed commitment from volunteer teams and leaders. What some folks might not realize is the work and planning that has gone into this little season of renewal. For weeks, as many took those last few weekends to enjoy the cabin, attend the fairs, get that late road trip done, your pastors, church staff and lead volunteers have spent time reviewing possibilities and making plans for the benefit of you and your family. It is almost certain that at least one new Bible study is starting in your church or a church near you. I’d like to encourage you to make it a part of your after-summer routine.
We never question the need to have students return to their studies after their summer vacation. Why? Because they need to acquire the knowledge and skills to confidently navigate life, and career. Why should people, young and old, get into a Bible study as a regular part of their life? Just like the returning students, we’ve got plenty to learn and great reasons to get started now.
For the Christian, study is an all-important ingredient in following the encouragement of Jesus when he said, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you” (Matt. 6:33). Far too many Christians “settle” rather than “seek”. When we do this, we settle for undeveloped faith and understanding. We settle for answers from the media rather than the Master. We settle for fears instead of faith.
Studying the Bible develops, faith. It helps us see how the incredible story of God, began ages ago, is still being told and still being lived in people of faith and hope today. The Bible promotes wisdom, love, forgiveness, grace, peace, patience, and understanding among a host of wonderful virtues that simply don’t seem to play out in our sitcom entertainment and so called “reality TV” world. The Bible keeps a person on track with guidance and encouragement we need.
Now that the Fall season is just around the corner, let’s put a regular Bible study into the schedule. Let’s show up for church, worship, pray, and be inspired. Let’s also get to a great Bible study where we can dig deeper and grow much stronger. The importance of study is so all-encompassing, it is the Christian’s work of a lifetime. Let’s not expect that only children get back to class when summer has ended.