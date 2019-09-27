OWATONNA — The monthly membership meeting of the Owatonna RC Modelers is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, in the Gainey Room at the Owatonna Public Library.
Please note the change of day and location of the meeting during the winter months.
There is a field workday this Saturday to complete the siding of the two sheds. Also, there is mowing that needs to be done, and time for flying after the work is complete.
Anyone interested in aviation and R/C aircraft (fixed wing, helicopters or gliders) is welcome to attend club meetings and to stop at the field to observe flying activities anytime the gate is open.
Dates for all scheduled events are shown on the Owatonna RC Modelers web site-www.owatonna-rc-modelers.com/calendar/default.html and there is no cost to spectators.
The Owatonna RC Modelers Club is an Academy of Model Aeronautics Gold Leader Club for 2019 and has served RC aircraft hobbyists in southeastern Minnesota for over 30 years.