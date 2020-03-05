OWATONNA — Little Theatre of Owatonna is proud to announce it is seeking eligible candidates for its fourteenth Sarah Foreman Memorial Post-Secondary Scholarship. This scholarship was established as a memorial to long-time Little Theatre of Owatonna member Sarah Foreman who died in February 2006. Foreman’s work as a director extended through 30 years, directing 18 shows and serving 11 years on the LTO Board during three separate terms.
This scholarship is meant to recognize and support the post-secondary education of a current Steele County resident or a previous (prior to 2020) graduate of a Steele County high school whose studies and/or participation in theatre distinguish him/her and support further theatre involvement. The recipient will be chosen based on theatre involvement, two letters of recommendation, academic achievements and educational goals, and other college and/or community involvement.
Details and forms for the application can be found on the Little Theatre of Owatonna website, http://littletheatreofowatonna.org or from county high school counselors/career centers. Deadline for application is May 31, 2020. Previous applicants who qualify and did not receive the scholarship are encouraged to re-apply.
Announcements and notification regarding the $1000 scholarship will be made in June. The recipient will be recognized, and the scholarship presented at the opening night of LTO’s summer musical production, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, on Thursday, June 18.
Little Theatre of Owatonna is committed to providing dramatic arts opportunities and incentives for citizens of Steele County. Questions regarding this scholarship should be directed to Gaylene Steckelberg, LTO Scholarship Chairperson, at P.O. Box 64, Owatonna, MN 55060.