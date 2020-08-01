I scoffed at “Quick Oats” until I got a box of them. I used them in place of regular oats, and to my surprise they worked. They’re easier to make, have the same great taste, and are nutritionally equal to regular oats.

Patty Cakes

This recipe makes 4 cakes at about 1/4 inch thickness.

1 1/2 cup quick oats

1/4 cup all purpose flour, plus a little for roll out

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 egg, well beaten

Hot water

Mix the oats, flour, cinnamon and brown sugar, then add the egg and mix. Add about 1/3 cup hot water and mix thoroughly until it holds together enough to shape in to disks.

Fry the disks on a lightly greased or buttered pan, or cook in a 400 degree oven. Flip them as one side begins to tan. Keep warm to serve.

These patties do well with butter and maple syrup. You can also add 1/4 cup raisins or nuts for flavor.

These patties look good, taste good, and are good for you!

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

