I scoffed at “Quick Oats” until I got a box of them. I used them in place of regular oats, and to my surprise they worked. They’re easier to make, have the same great taste, and are nutritionally equal to regular oats.
Patty Cakes
This recipe makes 4 cakes at about 1/4 inch thickness.
1 1/2 cup quick oats
1/4 cup all purpose flour, plus a little for roll out
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 egg, well beaten
Hot water
Mix the oats, flour, cinnamon and brown sugar, then add the egg and mix. Add about 1/3 cup hot water and mix thoroughly until it holds together enough to shape in to disks.
Fry the disks on a lightly greased or buttered pan, or cook in a 400 degree oven. Flip them as one side begins to tan. Keep warm to serve.
These patties do well with butter and maple syrup. You can also add 1/4 cup raisins or nuts for flavor.
These patties look good, taste good, and are good for you!