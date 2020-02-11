MILWAUKEE — Emily Weltzin of Owatonna has graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Weltzin earned a Master of Science in Nursing.
Weltzin was one of 418 undergraduate and graduate students to graduate last semester.
