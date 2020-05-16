One of the most colorful personalities I ever met since I came to Owatonna was Ken Austin. Not only was he credited with starting the youth hockey program in Owatonna and recruiting Owatonna High School’s first boy’s hockey coach, Dudley Otto, and serving as Mayor in Owatonna, but his work in agriculture in Minnesota as vice-president of the Farm Equipment Association of Minnesota and North Dakota.
When the young Austin traveled from his rural Roseau County home in 1938 to compete in a declamation competition at the Minnesota State Fair, he didn’t realize it would be the beginning of a life-long association that would eventually lead to his induction in the prestigious Minnesota State Fair Hall of Fame.
In 1993, Ken became the 44th inductee of the State Fair Hall of Fame. The Hall was established in 1966 to recognize individuals for their contribution of time and talent to the state fair. Members include state and community leaders, showmen, fair officials and youth program leaders.
Ken was nominated for the Hall by the society’s life member advisory committee for his contributions to the fair. His nomination read, “Throughout his career, Ken was always a great supporter of, and resource for, the fair. He was the guiding light behind fair’s Implement Dealer’s Day, which he oversaw from its inception in 1956 through 1987. In addition, he remained a tireless promoter of the farm equipment exhibit on Machinery Hill at the state fair.”
Former Owatonna inductees
Former Owatonnans who have been inducted in the Hall are C.A. Tincher and C.I. Buxton who were both inducted in 1967. Tincher was recognized for his contribution to the state fair’s harness racing program from 1928 to 1957, while Buxton was credited for his effort to establish the machinery display and Machinery Hill. Incidentally, Machinery Hill, which is still a part of the state fair, is the last major display of farm equipment of any fair in North America. Many of the state fairs have become urbanized and put less emphasis on agriculture.
An Austin highlight
One of Austin’s highlights during his 32 years at the ‘Great Minnesota Get Together’ was the state’s centennial year in 1958. Austin recalled when interviewed by Tom Shea of the Photo News “We brought in antique equipment and displays, steam engines and horse-powered thrashing machines. It attracted large crowds and brought a tear to the eye of more than one farmer who remembered working with that type of equipment.”
Ken loved a good joke, and he told hundreds of them to his friends, especially at coffee time at Federated. He also loved hearing a good joke and his squeaky laugh was his trademark. At his funeral on May 19, 2004, Pastor Louisa Fure of Trinity Lutheran included many of Ken’s favorite jokes in her Eulogy. Kenny liked that!
The “Hat Man” brought smiles to all
Marty Gumbusky was known as “The Hat Man”. That nickname came from folks who danced to bands that Marty played drums with. In his later years, Marty always brought along a collection of hats which he would wear while playing his drums. Sometimes he changed hats when the band changed numbers. Marty’s hat collection began back in 1977 when he was playing drums with Lloyd Zolnowsky. I remember interviewing Marty when he said, “I took along a couple of different hats one night and dancers seemed to get a real kick out of it. Pretty soon, folks would bring hats to dances and give them to me to add to my collection.” Gumbusky collected nearly four suitcases of hats and the collection eventually expanded to false noses, glasses and wigs.
Marty took a different set of headwear to each dance. It brought about a smile from some who didn’t smile too often no matter what I did. “I remember a lady at the Blooming Prairie nursing home when we played there. She always sat in the front row and never cracked a smile. Then one day, my wife, Inez, bought a red wig and two dangling earrings and I wore them to the next dance at the Blooming Prairie Nursing Home. When I put them on, the lady broke into this huge smile.
Gumbusky played drums with a lot of area bands. He originally played sax and clarinet, but his eyesight failed and it was hard for him to read music, so he took up the drums. His first dance was in 1935 when he played with the “Purple Aces” from Mankato. (He was a resident of Mankato at the time.) He also played with Tom Deml’s “Toe Tappers”, Earl Miller of Ellendale, Lloyd Zolnowsky and the “Czechmates”, Little Joe Martinek, Ray Trenda, Luverne Wanous, Walt Hudrlik and Irv’s Concertina Band. He especially enjoyed playing one gig with 87-year-old Louie Srsen and 93-year-old Meta Hammond. Gumbusky told me, “It was fun making people happy”. Indeed, he did just that!
In later years, Vern Pechacek, who also plays drums resumed Gumbuski’s tradition with his on collection of hats he sports while playing.
Interesting survey
The Owatonna Chamber of Commerce recently took a survey of local businesses. Many of those surveyed indicated they were unsure of the future. Here’s a rundown of results: 46% were unsure if their business will survive, 33% who have applied for PPP funds or disaster loan have received funds as of May 1. 68% applied for loans. 57% of businesses have already made changes to business practices.
Nathan Dotson, Chair of the OACCT Board of Directors and a small business owner said, “The federal stimulus dollars are helpful, but what our businesses want is to reopen. They’re already making changes and can do it safely.”
Cancellations
The Freeborn County Fair in Albert Lea has canceled the fair for this year. The Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival is canceled, the Blooming Prairie July 4 celebration has been canceled. The July 4 fireworks display in Owatonna is still on.
The designated Grand Marshall of this year’s Wenger Marching Band Festival was Carol Hodapp who is a retired junior high and elementary music and band teacher. She taught in the Owatonna schools for 23 years, coming here from Albert Lea. In her years of teaching she teamed up with well-known Owatonna music teachers such as Arnold Krueger, Mark Gitch, Ray Lacina, Roger Tenney and John Holland.
Gene Hutchins passes
I always enjoyed interviewing Gene Hutchins, who was a manager/ranger at Rice Lake State Park for decades. Gene passed away recently at age 75. He was a kind, soft spoken man who loved Rice Lake Park where he spent most of his career as a Minnesota State Park Manager. His service to the state lasted over 40 years.
Gene and his wife, Barbara, raised four children when they lived at Rice Lake State Park. Although Rice Lake Park was his second park, it was the place where he developed relationships with his community.
At Rice Lake, Gene campaigned for funding to make improvements in every corner of the park, from showers in the campground to trail and bridge building, and including donations for a picnic shelter, beach improvements, as well as playground equipment. Through the seasons, Gene encouraged local birding and skiing clubs and helped develop programs for Steele County schools, scouts and more. Gene’s hard work is found in every nook of that beautiful plot of Earth. He was remarkedly humble, but he took pride in everything he made, created, and achieved. Gene was one of my many friends I worked with during my broadcast career. I remember the words of fellow ranger, Gary Westby, who said, “Gene was one of a kind. His kindness and patience resulted in many good things at Rice Lake State Park.”
Gene’s daughter, Amy Wolkenhauer wrote, “Dad left us too soon, but he taught us to be strong so that we’d be prepared for times like this. He helped make the world a better place, so we’d remember life’s beauty in dark days. Dad always offered a helping hand, just in case we’d need one from a stranger one day. He was generous to a fault because he knew it was essential to be a good friend and neighbor. Dad was always in good spirits because when you’re humble and kind, the world always repays you with joy. But no matter the good deed, words of kindness, or offer to pitch in, it was all just his way of sharing with you the sunshine he held in his big, beautiful heart.”
Arts Center Fine Arts award
The Owatonna Arts Center is honored to present the Fine Arts Award 2020 to the following graduating students: Hazel Machaud of Blooming Prairie, Jennifer Armendariz of Owatonna and Boden Devoe of Medford.
L.G. Campbell home
I have always been amazed at some of the very large homes that were built in Owatonna. One of those I pass several times a day sits on the southwest corner of Main and Lincoln. I don’t know who lives there now, however I remember when the family of Dr. Jim Miller and wife Linda resided there. Many years ago, Dr. Miller supplied me with some interesting information on that house. The house was built by L.G. Campbell. He eventually sold the home to Gunder Anderson, who was the father of George A.M. Anderson. George related to Dr. Miller that as a child, he was required to get on his hands and knees and polish the wood parquet floor in the dining room.
More triplets in 2001
Relating to last week’s story on the Krogman triplets, there was another set of triplets that attended our public schools in 2001. Jacob, Nicole and Zachary Young attended Lincoln elementary school that same year. I was unable to track down their parents to find out what the triplets are doing now.
That same year that the Krogman triplets were attending kindergarten, there was a record number of twins attending school in Owatonna. They included Melanie and Michelle Dettmer, Stephanie and Jessica Padilla, Lauren and Logan Glynn, Abigail and Claire Jensen, Martin and Maureen Gleason, Alijah and Jeremiah Ruble and Jenessa and Jannae Jorgenson. Quite a lineup that year! I don’t know any of the parents, but it would be fun to find out what all these sets of twins are doing with their lives.
Special birthdays
Let me repeat mailing addresses for two well-known Owatonnans who will be celebrating notable birthdays shortly. May 24 marks the 107th birthday of Rose Milverstedt of Owatonna. Her mailing address is Countryside Senior Living, Room 166, Owatonna, Minn. 55060. Dorothy Hruska will mark her 95th birthday on May 30. Her mail address is 150 24th St. N.E., Room 102,
Remembering my friend Tom Rions
For some unknown reason I got to thinking about my friend Tom Rions. It was probably because I was driving past the former location of Brick Furniture on North Cedar where Tom worked. He and his family also cleaned at Owatonna Savings and Loan and at our radio station which was located on the second floor of the Savings and Loan Building. His entire family assisted him in the cleaning at our building, including Tom’s wife’s mother who I only knew as Grandma. Tom sported a great white beard which led him to fill the shoes of Santa during the holiday season. Tom died in December of 1992. Shirley McKee wrote about Tom in a January, 1993 Photo News. She wrote, “His biggest virtue in life was giving, especially at Christmas. I can still see him now. ‘Giving’ put the spring in his step and the sweet in his smile. The time Tom gave to his community and his family seemed to make him happier than anything else. Like many of us, Tom had hardships in his life that made him suffer emotions of hurt, pain and sadness. But he was unique, because through this he found a way to make others happy, especially children. The white of his beard and the bright gleam of his smile made many realize it is better to give than to receive.”
The prom with a big band
If things were normal, tonight would have been prom night at OHS. Prom won’t be held this year, but it brings to mind a prom of yesteryear that I especially remember. The music provided for proms today is primarily compliments of D.J.’s who are more affordable than hiring a live band. Back in the 60’s, live bands provided the music and I particularly remember a prom that featured the Jules Herman orchestra from the Twin Cities. Herman’s band was especially popular in Owatonna due to his playing at the Monterey Ballroom and at the Owatonna Country Club. The OHS prom was held in the school gym and I pursued the idea of a live radio broadcast of the Herman orchestra. Don Moline was principal at the time and it took a lot of work on my part to convince him to allow us to broadcast from the prom. He finally gave me permission and we broadcast for several hours
Joke of the week
Two elderly ladies had been friends for many decades. Over the years, they had shared all kinds of activities and adventures. Lately, their activities had been limited to meeting a few times a week to play cards. One day, they were playing cards when one looked at the other and said, “No, don’t get mad at me…I know we’ve been friends for a long time, but I just can’t think of your name. I’ve thought and thought, but I can’t remember it. Please tell me what your name is.” Her friend glared at her. For at least three minutes she just stared and glared at her. Finally, she said, “How soon do you need to know?”