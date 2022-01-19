Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, Jan 20
Open create night • 5-8 p.m., Come get out of the cold and get your craft on! Variety of crafts ready to make. Have a treat and some hot cocoa while you work on your masterpiece. Location is 3127 S County Road 45, Owatonna.
Blooming Prairie Citizen of the Year Banquet • 5 p.m., Blooming Prairie Serviceman’s Club, 210 Fourth St. NE. Come celebrate Karen Fourage — the 2021 Citizen of the Year recipient. Dinner menu is Windsor chops, glazed baby carrots, au gratin potatoes, salad and dessert, with a cash bar available. Tickets are $40 per person at the door. Contact the Chamber at (507)583-4472 to check availability.
Friday, Jan 21
Super Bingo • 5 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Doors open at 5. Early bird Bingo starts at 6 p.m.; Super Bingo at 7:45 p.m. Early bird — 12 package of 6 ons, $12 per packet. Super Bingo — 20 package of 6 ons, $20 per packet. $500 games — 1 with 3 ons, $1 per sheet. Advanced tickets are available for early bird and super bingo or only super bingo. First 50 tickets for both bingo packages receive a free dauber and a chance at a reserved table. License #00333
Saturday, Jan 22
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Medford cardboard classic 2022 • 12 p.m., Medford Straight River Park, 4th Ave SW, Medford. Registration begins at noon. Best design will be judged at 12:45 and racing starts at 1 p.m. For rules and regulations, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/426457975808174.
Smokey Joe’s ice fishing tournament • 12-3 p.m., Lake Kohlmier, Owatonna. Tip up tournament.
Luke Smith • 1-3 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Luke Smith is a singer-songwriter from Faribault, Minnesota. He started playing guitar at the age of 13, and has been writing songs ever since. He plays pop and folk music from Bob Dylan to the Beach Boys, as well as original songs. In 2017 he was nominated for “Best Solo Performer” by Southern Minn Scene.
Paint pub — Splash of Vine Gogh • 4-6 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. This social painting event is an opportunity to have an amazing outing with friends and family 16 and up while creating a painting from start to finish, all while enjoying your favorite beverage! (not included in the price). The party starts at 4 p.m., but come early so you can get a beverage and get comfy. Stay for some tasty food afterwards. The cost includes a 16”×20” canvas, supplies and instruction. $40.
Legacy of the Loud • 8:30 p.m., Reggie’s Brewhouse, 220 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. LotL will be covering Foreigner, Bon Jovi, Journey, Poison, Def Lepp, AC DC, and many more.
Sunday, Jan 23
Special Bingo • 1:15 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Pack is a 6 on 20 up pack. 18 games with a guaranteed $100 pot and the 2 blackout games with a guaranteed $500 pot (multiple winners will split the pot.) Only 75 tickets are available to the general public so get yours today before they sell out!
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Jan 24
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Owatonna Collectors Club • 6:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. Club meets in the Gainey room of the library. Members share displays and stories of their collections. Guests are welcome. After meetings, refreshments are usually served. For more information or to join, call 507-676-0970.
Tuesday, Jan 25
History Partners Memory Café • 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Parkinson’s support group • 2-3:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets in the Gainey Room. This month’s speaker will be an Owatonna resident who had deep brain stimulation surgery last year. He will be sharing his experiences with us.
Wednesday, Jan 26
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Works, 3000 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Jan 27
Pints with a Purpose — Supporting Rachel’s Light • 5 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. This months Pints with a Purpose will support Rachel’s Light! $1 of every Foremost beer pint and root beer pint sold on January 27 — ALL DAY — will be donated to Rachel’s Light. Want to learn more? Rachel’s Light volunteers will be at Foremost from 5-7 p.m.
Friday, Jan 28
Bold & Cold Soup Supper • 4-7 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. The Steele County Historical Society will be selling delicious soups for the community to help warm your spirits during the cold January nights. This year’s Soup Supper will be take-out only and require advanced reservations. We will begin taking orders on January 24 and accept them through 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 27. Call the History Center during those times to reserve your delicious bowls of soup and support a local organization! Call us at 507-451-1420 if you have any questions. Cost per bowl: $5.
Winter Weekend Out open swim, log rolling • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Owatonna Middle School, 500 15th Street NE, Owatonna. During open swim there will be 2 lifeguards on duty and the diving boards will be open. All children must be accompanied by a parent. Children with lifejackets must always be within arm’s reach of a parent. Log Rolling sponsored by “Wottreng Family Dental” and “Wayne, Norrid, Wetmore Wealth Management Ameriprise Financial Services. $4 per person.