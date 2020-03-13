Local accounting firm introduces two new partners

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Johnson, Doerhoefer & Miner PA is proud to announce the addition of two new partners – Allison Andrist, CPA, of Owatonna, Minnesota, and Lori Arndt, CPA, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. They will join current partners, Amy Doerhoefer and Daniel Miner.
Allison currently works in the Owatonna office located at the Bridge Street Center. She received her Bachelor of Science in accounting and business administration from Minnesota State University, Mankato, in 2008, and her Certified Public Accountant license in 2011. Prior to joining the firm in 2016, Allison worked for a public accounting firm in Minneapolis. Allison enjoys working with both business and individual clients.
“Helping people navigate our ever-changing tax system and alleviating some of the anxiety brought on by financial statements and tax returns gives me the most fulfillment of all the work I do,” said Allison Andrist, CPA. “I’m really excited about the opportunity to become a partner and continue my career in my hometown of Owatonna.”
Lori Arndt received her accounting degree from Minnesota State University and her Masters of Accounting at Saint Mary’s University. She has worked for private companies throughout her career, with a long track record of accounting experience. She became licensed by the Minnesota Board of Accountancy to practice in December 2018. Lori’s work ethic is exemplified through her work with businesses and individuals through payroll, accounting systems and taxation. “It’s been great coming back to where my accounting career started,” said Lori Arndt, CPA. “I’m excited to be back at the Blooming Prairie office.”
Founder and retiring partner, Tamzen Johnson will continue to work part time as her passion is helping clients and staff.
“Our Johnson, Doerhoefer & Miner PA family goes far beyond our current partners, staff and clients,” said Amy Doerhoefer, CPA. “This family of over 30 years is made up of all of our former business owners, staff and community members. It’s been an incredible opportunity to work with such wonderful people in the town that I love.”