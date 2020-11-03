The Steele County Toys for Tots Program kicked off its annual Toy Drive on Nov. 1. Volunteers delivered Toy Collection boxes to more than 50 participating businesses in Steele County.
New unwrapped toys may be placed in the boxes through Thursday, Dec. 10. For a full list of Steele County Toys for Tots Toy Donation Sites check the Steele County Toys for Tots website: http://owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx
Those interested in being a Steele County Toys for Tots Donation-Site please contact Mike, Toys for Tots Drop-Site Manager at 507-774-9094.
For those who need to request toys for their child, applications for the Steele County Toys for Tots Program are available online at the Toys for Tots Website and also in Blooming Prairie, Ellendale, Hope, Medford, and Owatonna following locations:
BP Public Library
Ellendale Food Shelf
Lerberg's Foods
First National Bank - Hope
State Bank of Red Wing – Medford
Tone Music in downtown Owatonna
Minnesota Prairie County Alliance
Owatonna Public Library
Salvation Army
Steele County Employment Services
Community Pathways of Steele County
Steele County Public Health
Toys will be distributed to children ages 0-15 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna on Dec. 14-17. All recipients are required to wear a mask to pick-up their toys.
Application Deadlines
Parents/guardians must complete an application and drop it at Steele County Community Pathways, or put in the drop box at Minnesota Prairie County Alliance, or mail to Steele County Toys for Tots at P.O. Box 199, Owatonna, MN 55060. Emailed applications will not be accepted.
Because of COVID-19 Steele County Toys for Tots will select and bag the gifts. Recipients will not be selecting their own toys as they have in the past. Please print clearly and accurately and include the type of toys your children would like on your application.